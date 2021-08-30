Rick Newcombe, Founder and Chairman of Creators Syndicate, On How Lifting Weights Helps Retain Mental Sharpness

Rick Newcombe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weight training by older people may build not only strength and muscle mass but also motivation and confidence, potentially spurring them to continue exercising, according to an interesting new study of the emotional impacts of lifting weights. The findings indicate that people worried that they might be too old or inept to start resistance training should perhaps try it, to see how their bodies and minds respond.

Rick Newcombe, Founder and Chairman of Creators Syndicate, believes this study holds true and uses himself as example as to why lifting weights is great for the body, especially when older in age. "Lifting weights has helped me look and feel younger my whole life," states Newcombe. "I started lifting at age 12 in 1963, and I still lift today, and I noticed with each passing decade that I continued to have plenty of energy, a bounce in my step and clarity of thinking, so I am not surprised that new scientific studies confirm that resistance training is so good for us."

We already have plenty of evidence, of course, that weight training can help us to age well. By our early 40s, most of us are losing muscle mass, at a rate of about 5 percent a decade, with the decline often precipitating a long slide toward frailty and dependence.

Newcombe continues, "In 'The Magic of Lifting Weights', I reach an unusual conclusion, which is that lifting weights promotes feelings of benevolence. In the final chapter, I conclude: 'It might seem bizarre that after lifting weights for half a century, which is considered a macho endeavor, I would conclude that love, kindness, and gratitude — and, of course, grit — are the most important character traits for achieving health and happiness.'"

But older people who lift weights can slow or reverse that descent, studies show. In multiple experiments, older people who start to lift weights typically gain muscle mass and strength, as well as better mobility, mental sharpness and metabolic health.

"Weight training provides a foundation of energy for our golden years, and it helps us cope with stress and ignore minor irritations. It also helps us sleep better. It really is magical," concludes Newcombe.

Rick Newcombe has an acclaimed fitness book, "The Magic of Lifting Weights", that goes into heavy detail about light weight training. Check out the YouTube documentary about it, called “A Bodybuilder for Life”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuLiCDcol6k&t=120s

----------------

RICK NEWCOMBE

Rick Newcombe is the founder and chairman of Creators Syndicate and Creators Publishing. He has syndicated Ann Landers, Hunter S. Thompson, Thomas Sowell, Molly Ivins, Ben Shapiro, and Hillary Clinton, as well as Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists Herblock, Mike Luckovich, Michael Ramirez, and Bill Mauldin. Creators Syndicate revolutionized the comic strip industry by granting cartoonists ownership rights to their creations, upending a system of syndicate ownership dating back to the days of William Randolph Hearst. The New York Times called Newcombe “a superhero for cartoonists.” Creators currently represents some of the world’s best comic strips, columns, and political cartoons. Creators Publishing has more than two hundred titles, including dozens of Amazon bestsellers