Statewide ALE Operation Yields Hundreds of Arrests, Charges

Last night, ALE special agents partnered with local law enforcement in a statewide operation that yielded a large number of arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns and cash.

Throughout the summer, ALE special agents have worked to address violence at ABC permitted businesses as well as conducted multiple investigations following deaths resulting from alcohol related car crashes.

Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed 10 search warrants, seized 17 firearms (one of which was from a juvenile), 86 fraudulent identifications, U.S. currency and various types of illegal controlled substances. Of the 371 arrests and 682 charges, 104 were felony charges, 310 were alcohol-related charges, and 155 were drug-related charges.

Bryan House, director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement said, “Through ongoing collaborative efforts with our law enforcement partners, ALE special agents hope to prevent crime, injuries and deaths, while improving the quality of life in and around places where alcoholic beverages are sold.”

During the operation, 13 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations. ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documenting the criminal and regulatory violations at these businesses, which could result in fines, suspensions or revocations of ABC permits.

Agencies who partnered in Friday night’s effort included the Wilson Police Department, Wilson County Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement, Greenville Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department, and Fayetteville Police Department. The statewide enforcement operation was focused in Forsyt h, Pitt, Wilson, New Hanover, Brunswick, Polk, Durham, Franklin, Orange, Wake, Mecklenburg, Cumberland and Scotland counties.