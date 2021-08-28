DUI 2/ DLS/ Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI 2/ Driving with a suspended license.
CASE#: 21B403542
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/28/21 0008 hours
STREET: Cottage Street
TOWN: Rutland
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
Arrested
Suspect: Jordan Atwood
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on West Street. Troopers located the vehicle and the operator on Cottage Street in Rutland City VT. Troopers learned the operator of the vehicle, Jordan Atwood (26) had a criminally suspended license and had been operating while under the influence of alcohol. Atwood was taken to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Atwood was released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/2021 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.