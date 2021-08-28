Submit Release
DUI 2/ DLS/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DUI 2/ Driving with a suspended license.

 

CASE#: 21B403542

                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: VSP – Rutland  Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/28/21  0008 hours

STREET: Cottage Street

TOWN: Rutland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

 

Arrested

Suspect: Jordan Atwood

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vt

 

                                                                                 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on West Street.  Troopers located the vehicle and the operator on Cottage Street in Rutland City VT.  Troopers learned the operator of the vehicle, Jordan Atwood (26) had a criminally suspended license and had been operating while under the influence of alcohol.  Atwood was taken to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.   After processing, Atwood was released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

  

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/2021  1230 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

