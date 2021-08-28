Tejjy Inc. Providing Revit Product Modeling for AEC Professionals
Tejjy Inc. facilitates AEC professionals to complete construction projects on a short schedule with Revit Product Modeling solution.
Revit product modeling helps us plan and design a building in such a way, that each model is different from the other, yet could be used interchangeably in the design-build process.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, August 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejjy Inc. facilitates AEC professionals in creating product design and equipment with Revit software. The BIM engineers of the company use the Revit product modeling solution to complete construction projects on a short schedule.
— Sukh Singh
Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. stated – “Architectural, Engineering and Construction professionals have realized the benefits of digital model and so they are creating HVAC, structural and architectural product models through Revit. Our engineers deliver quality Revit products to ensure proper manufacturing and assembly. We plan, design, construct, and manage a building in such a way, that each model is different from the other, yet could be used interchangeably in the design-build process.”
An experienced BIM Engineer of the company said – “Our engineers facilitate manufacturers to win project bids by creating product models in Revit with an appropriate level of detail. Hence it becomes easier for architects and contractors to specify components into their projects.”
The Senior Manager of the company mentioned -“Revit BIM product modeling is a shared knowledge resource for information about a facility. It creates a consistent base for decision making during the project lifecycle, from the stage of conception to the demolition. BIM engineers make it easier for all project stakeholders involved in the building lifecycle to share information through the Revit software.”
Benefits offered through Revit Product Modeling:
• Enable architects, structural engineers & building owners to use the same shared 3D model
• Facilitate everyone to obtain information access at the right time throughout the process of building design & construction
• Minimize loopholes and loss of information whenever a team hands over the project
• Efficient operation and maintenance through a reliable digital model
• Construction management, budget constraints and improved timelines
• Planning a project review, identifying conflicting information
BIM manager of the company specified – “Revit model is indeed a great support to the Architectural, Engineering and Construction professionals during the design and construction stages. Using Revit, we detect clashes amongst installed systems and equipment and find out mismatches amongst specific building systems and existing MEP connections. Through Revit product modeling, subcontractors could identify the errors involved in the construction work process, and thus could easily reduce project wastage, making an opportunity for off-site pre-assembly and fabrication.”
Sukh added - “Revit product model enables construction professionals to successfully bid on various projects, including architectural, structural and MEPFP. The digital model helps to quickly locate the affected components and get instant access to dimensions, part numbers, manufacturers and other crucial data.”
Tejjy’s Process of Work with Revit BIM Modeling :
1. Starting with a comprehensive and configurable engineering model
2. Exporting Revit families as well as IFC files from engineering design data
3. Creating a multi-size family of products, including doors, lights and windows
4. Simplifying master model
5. Authoring MEP connections & BIM metadata
6. Uploading an online Configurator, embedding in the website to see a detailed 3D rendering
7. Design review of the configuration
Tejjy Inc. provides an opportunity to add value to your construction by providing BIM services with simplified geometry and digital product information. Match your building requirements with Revit product modeling and provide an accurate representation to your clients with appropriate fixtures and fittings.
