4K Displays Drive Global Surgical Display and PACS Monitor Market into 2027

Average selling prices and unit sales are experiencing positive growth rates. Mainly driven by the new adoption of 4K displays and the increase in the number of displays within modern operating rooms.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research in the global surgical display and PACS monitor market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Overall, the value of the total surgical display and PACS monitor market was not heavily impacted by COVID-19 and in fact, continued to increase throughout 2020. Moving forward, iData forecasts that the rise of new technologies, conversion to 4K-compatible displays, and the demand for larger medical-grade surgical displays will encourage significant growth by 2027.

According to iData's Global Report for Surgical Displays and PACS Monitors, the global market was estimated at $556 million in 2020. The 2020 market value experienced a 6.1% increase from the 2019 valuation, evidently indicating the global pandemics’ negligible effect on the market. Moving into 2021, the market has continued to increase and is expected to exceed $999 million by 2027. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes HD, 4K, and 8-megapixel ultra high definition (UHD) surgical displays and PACS monitors. Since the introduction of 4K technology, facilities have been converting their existing HD displays to 4K-compatible displays. Although a growing percentage of facilities have converted to 4K, there is still a considerable HD installed base globally. The conversion of this installed base to 4K compatible displays will continue to drive growth in the number of units sold in the market. Additionally, the increased use of surgical booms has allowed for more monitors to be brought into the OR environment.

Among the many competitors within these markets Karl Storz, Stryker, and Olympus are the leaders followed by STERIS and Smith & Nephew. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space. Karl Storz is the leading brand in the surgical display market and in the integrated OR market, a position it leveraged in order to sell its surgical displays.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

