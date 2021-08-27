Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Bennett

WASHINGTON, DC – This evening, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on President Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett:

"Today's meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Bennett reaffirms the unbreakable ties between the United States and Israel, two nations with a common vision and shared interests. While leaders change, the bond between the United States and Israel remains the same. Together, our countries are standing against terror, against injustice, and against threats to the safety and security of our peoples. Surely our intelligence and security cooperation, made stronger by the actions of the broad and bipartisan pro-Israel coalition in Congress, which I am proud to help lead, will make a difference in the months and years ahead to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, the most serious common threat we face. I was glad to hear that President Biden strongly affirmed that his Administration will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, which could threaten Israel and our other allies in the region. I look forward to continuing to work closely with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure that Israel maintains its qualitative military edge and that Israelis live safely in their homeland in a democratic and Jewish state."