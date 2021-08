Derby Barracks / Two Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A502934

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/26/2021 @ approximately 1656 hours

STREET: VT Route 105

TOWN: Newport Center

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: City Farm Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Halen Bowen

AGE: 83

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Todd Pronto

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 105 in the Town of Newport Center. Investigation revealed Pronto was stopped at a stop sign on City Farm Road when Bowen, intending to turn right onto City Farm Road, off VT Route 105, failed to stay to the right when turning and struck Pronto’s stopped vehicle. Both Pronto and Bowen reported no injuries. Bowen’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Ray’s Auto.