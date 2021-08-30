Ushio Expands Far UV-C Product Portfolio with Dose222™ Far UV-C Indicator Cards

Dose222™ Indicator Cards are an easy, cost-effective way to visually verify that specific surfaces or areas are receiving Far UV-C exposure within the expected dosage ranges.

Accurately measure Far UV-C dosage with cost effective and easy to use Dose222 Indicator Cards available from Ushio America.

Ushio remains committed to the safe and effective implementation of Care222 technology; this requires being able to accurately measure Far UV-C dosage.” — Dr. Holger Claus

CYPRESS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ushio America, Inc. (“Ushio”;http://www.ushio.com) introduces a new method to visually detect Far UV-C light. Dose222™ Indicator Cards are cost effective and easy to use to visually verify surfaces or areas that are receiving Far UV-C light exposure within the expected dosage range. Optimized to detect filtered 222nm light, Dose222™ Indicator Cards are specifically formulated with proprietary photochromatic technology. The exposed card will change color when Far UV-C light is emitted from devices utilizing Care222® technology.

Ushio’s Care222® technology uses patented filtered excimer lamps to generate 222nm Far UV-C light. The mercury-free excimer lamps feature a proprietary optical filter which removes longer UV wavelengths that are potentially harmful to humans. The result is a narrow band 222nm wavelength of UV light that can inactivate viruses and bacteria safely while people are present if used under the correct dosage regulations.

Ushio America’s VP of Technology, Dr. Holger Claus, added: “Ushio remains committed to the safe and effective implementation of Care222 technology; this requires being able to accurately measure Far UV-C dosage. The Dose222 card is an additional tool provided by Ushio to enhance the safe application of filtered Far UV-C in occupied spaces. It will give customers not only an inexpensive means to verify that Far UV-C installations work within the specifications but also confidence that they work within the regulatory dose limits, while providing the desired pathogen reductions.”

Customers now have two options to accurately detect low levels of Far UV-C light. Dose222 Indicator Cards are intended for daily verification of UV dosage exposure levels; the Ushio UIT-2400 Handheld Light Meter with NIST traceable calibration is designed to provide precise and accurate measurements required by professional installers, certifiers, and research groups alike.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a vertically integrated solutions company for lighting systems and components utilizing xenon short arc lamps, lasers, ultra high-pressure lamps, excimer, metal halide, LEDs (specialty sensing and general illumination), halogen, fluorescent lamps serving semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, medical, life sciences, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, general lighting, graphic arts, scientific medical, infra-red heating, lamp and laser drivers, systems and services, and numerous other applications. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc., of Tokyo, Japan, Ushio America, Inc. offers a full spectrum of over 2,500 products and services to its customers. Visit www.ushio.com for more information.

