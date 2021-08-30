NOTIFY LOGISTICS TO SUPPORT 20,000 ENTREPRENEURS IN THE RETAIL SECTOR INDUSTRY IN KENYA.
Notify Logistics launches The Notify Entrepreneurs Program to support at least 20,000 entrepreneurs in the retail sector over the next 1 year.NAIROBI, KENYA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAIROBI – AUGUST 30, 2021: Notify Logistics a leading growth accelerator for small businesses in the retail sector in Kenya supporting more than 10,000 small businesses in the last 3 years has today announced the launch of the Notify Entrepreneurs Program. Notify recently raised KES45M in a seed round and the amount is being channeled to the Notify Entrepreneurs Program which is looking to reduce the cost of doing business for small businesses, therefore ensuring more entrepreneurial ventures come into existence and thrive in the retail sector. Entrepreneurs across the country are being encouraged to take advantage of the program as Notify has availed retail spaces in the Notify Malls located in Nairobi, Eldoret, Nakuru and Mombasa.
Since 2018, Notify Logistics has supported small businesses that are unable to afford a physical outlet on their own or hire someone else besides the founder/owner of the business. These ‘small-businesses’ employ about 60% of the total working population in Kenya thus playing a key role in the economy of the country.
“With this innovative business approach, we will reduce the cost of doing business for small businesses thereby ensuring more entrepreneurial ventures come into existence and thrive.” Says Steve Waweru Nderitu, Notify Logistics CEO. “According to Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAMS) there are about 7.41 million MSMEs in Kenya, only 1.56 million are licensed whereas 5.85 million are unlicensed. This high number of unlicensed SMES indicates that this is the right time to create room for SMES to thrive and grow and Notify is ready to support these businesses”
The Notify Entrepreneurs Program will provide Affordable business space at an annual fee of KES20, 000 in any Notify Mall for 1 Year fully serviced with shop attendants and licenses. This program will also ensure Access to products from manufacturers has been made easier and efficient; “We have partnered with manufacturers like Maser and given vendors access to the Luminarc brand products, among others both locally and internationally to make it easier for businesses in our Entrepreneurs Program to source for products to sell”, Stated Mr. Waweru CEO, Notify Logistics.
The program will also help entrepreneurs acquire capital by connecting them to investors who are ready to invest in growing businesses. As a way to also motivate the entrepreneurs and mentor them, the program will incorporate a 10-week entrepreneurship training, this training will be moderated and led by successful entrepreneurs to inspire and empower new entrepreneurs and small business owners in Kenya.
The Notify Entrepreneurs program will ensure that small businesses recover from the ravages of the pandemic and unto success by ensuring that they have the infrastructure that in the past only big manufacturers could afford. In additional to the Affordable space, the businesses will have e-commerce support through the Notify e-commerce platform (www.notify.co.ke) where they will be able to also sell their products online thus reaching out to a wider clientele.
Notify Logistics has been supporting small businesses with photography services at all malls and providing marketing support as well, this will also be incorporated in the Notify Entrepreneurs program. To successfully curb the logistics issues that most small businesses face, Notify Logistics has negotiated partnerships that will enable FREE countrywide delivery to clients who buy from any of the small businesses in any Notify Mall country wide and also from the e-commerce platform.
“We are thrilled to welcome entrepreneurs and small businesses from across the country to join the Notify Entrepreneurs Program as we accelerate them to the next level in their businesses “stated, Hellen Waweru, Co-founder at Notify Logistics.
ABOUT NOTIFY LOGISTICS
Notify Logistics is a growth accelerator for small businesses in the retail sector in Kenya founded by Waweru Nderitu and Hellen Waweru. Since 2018, Notify Logistics has supported over 10,000 small and Medium Enterprises in Kenya, created employment to over 30 Kenyans directly and hundreds more indirectly, successfully launched and grew the Buy-2-Rent program which was launched in 2020 to a KES50 Million revenue program.
To join in this journey send the name NEP to 23909 or visit https://www.notifylogistics.com/.
For media enquiries and information about the Notify Entrepreneurs Program, please contact;
Ms. Sarah Wangui | + 254 713 716 184| sarah@glasshousepr.co.ke
Mary Njoki
Notify Logistics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter