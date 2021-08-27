Submit Release
State of Ohio employees to receive vaccine incentive

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state is offering a financial incentive for all State of Ohio employees and spouses who receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

State employees are eligible for a $100 financial incentive, while their spouses are eligible for a $25 financial incentive.

“State employees and their spouses are encouraged to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting a COVID-19 vaccination,” said Governor DeWine. “Vaccines are the most effective strategy at stopping the spread of COVID-19 and preventing serious illness. I urge all Ohio employers to encourage their employees to get vaccinated, whether that’s through financial incentives, paid leave programs, or other incentives.”

All Ohioans, including State employees, can receive a COVID-19 vaccination free of charge. To locate a vaccination location near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

