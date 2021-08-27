Columbia Barbershop Hosting a White House ‘Shots at the Shop’ COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Aug. 27, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― As part of several White House initiatives encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide, Regal Lounge Men’s Barbershop & Spa in Columbia is kicking off kicking off South Carolina’s first clinic event for the national “Shots at the Shop” campaign. Anyone 12 and older is encouraged to stop by the business on Aug. 30 to receive their first or second dose of free Pfizer vaccine.

The “Shots at the Shop” initiative is focused on engaging “Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons across the country to support local vaccine education and outreach efforts,” according to a White House announcement in July.

Regal Lounge is located at 1217 Bull Street in Columbia, and the free Pfizer vaccines will be offered from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. Those ages 12-15 will need parental consent before receiving their shots, with consent forms available on-site. My Pharmacy is the vaccine provider that will be administering the shots.

“We hope anyone who still needs vaccinated, or who hasn’t received their second Pfizer shot, takes advantage of this great opportunity,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We appreciate the support of small businesses like Regal Lounge that open their doors to the community to support vaccinations, as well as their efforts to promote important information about these lifesaving vaccines.”

On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for everyone ages 16 and older.

There continues to be an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those ages 12-15, and an EUA for the Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those ages 18 and older.

“This full approval from the FDA further indicates how safe and effective the vaccines are at preventing severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “Anyone who has remained hesitant about the vaccines should use this full approval as motivation to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible.”

This is the first official “Shots at the Shop” vaccination clinic in South Carolina. Fifteen other shops in the state have applied to the national program and will be holding clinics soon. Any barbershop or salon interested in applying to participate can register here. The “Shots at the Shop” program is a partnership between the University of Maryland’s Maryland Center for Health Equity, the Black Coalition Against COVID, the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), and the beauty and personal care brand SheaMoisture, with coordination from the White House’s COVID-19 Equity, White House COVID-19 Response Team.

For the latest vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.

