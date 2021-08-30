Florica Therapeutics, Inc. selected for National Science Foundation Innovation Corps

Mr. Terrance Hogue, Dr. Christine Ichim and Mr. Sebastian Wong of Florica Therapeutics, Inc. Photo credit Forty-Tree Foto.

NSF Program will help determine product-market fit for novel drug delivery platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florica Therapeutics, Inc. is pleased to announce being selected to participate in the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps (I-Corps) national program. The NSF I-Corps program is an intensive seven-week innovation and entrepreneurship training course aimed at identifying product-market fit. Recipients are provided with training, mentorship and $20,000 in NSF funding.

“We are immensely grateful to the National Science Foundation for their continued support in the commercialization of scientific innovation,” said Dr. Christine Ichim, CEO of Florica Therapeutics, Inc.

The team consists of:

Dr. Christine Ichim as Technical Lead. Dr. Ichim is the founder and CEO of Florica Therapeutics, Inc. She has a PhD from the University of Toronto and postdoctoral training from the Salk Institute and Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Dr. Ichim is a serial entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in the molecular biology of stem cells. She is Principle Investigator on a Phase I NSF SBIR grant and was one of 40 startup founders selected out of 40,000 competitors to receive the Y Combinator Startup School grant.

Mr. Terry Hogue as Entrepreneurial Lead. Mr. Hogue is Employee #1 at Florica Therapeutics, Inc. working in the capacity of clinical liaison, executive and even as a bench scientist. Mr. Hogue has a broad range of clinical experience as a retired Paramedic Captain with the San Francisco Fire Department that is invaluable in his position as EL. Having spent a lifetime interacting with medical professionals he is able to relate to medical doctors with an ease that few academicians possess.

Mr. Sebastian Wong as the Mentor. Mr. Wong is investor #1 at Florica Therapeutics, Inc. and an advisor. Mr. Wong has over 35 years experience managing people, projects, budgets and timelines in the medical space. As a retired Paramedic Captain with the San Francisco Fire Department. Mr. Wong has successfully spearheaded a number of cross disciplinary multi-level initiatives in the Bay Area, expertly navigating the challenges of interfacing with highly hierarchical organizations.

About Florica Therapeutics, Inc:

Florica Therapeutics Inc. is committed to extending human lifespan by developing a novel drug delivery platform that enables delivery of drugs across the blood brain barrier. Florica Therapeutics, Inc. is a labor of love dedicated to our founder’s mother Florica Ichim.

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs:

America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.75 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

