Injured Thru Hiker Brought off Smarts Mountain

CONTACT: Sgt. Heidi Murphy 603-744-5470 August 26, 2021

Lyme, NH – On Thursday, August 26, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker at the summit of Smarts Mountain in Lyme, NH. The hiker, Brian Bland, age 59, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was hiking the Appalachian Trail to the summit of Smarts Mountain. As he approached the summit, Bland tripped over another hiker’s hammock and hit his head on the cement base of the fire tower. Another hiker called 911 for assistance.

Rescue personnel from Lyme Fire, Lyme Police, Hanover Fire, and Thetford Fire Departments responded to the scene. Personnel were able to ride ATVs and a UTV up to within 0.3 miles of the summit. They reached Bland at 6:44 p.m. and rendered aid. Bland was able to walk down to the awaiting ATV where he was driven the rest of the way. Bland was safely brought to a waiting ambulance at 8:30 p.m. He was brought to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further evaluation.

