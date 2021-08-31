Advanced Biofuels Canada unveils Canadian Transportation Fuels Dashboard
Advanced Biofuels Canada's portal fills missing need for ‘one stop’ comprehensive data on Canadian fuels marketVANCOUVER, CANADA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) has announced the launch of a new resource, the Canadian Transportation Fuels Dashboard. The interactive resource combines federal and provincial data to showcase biobased and conventional fuel use and impact.
“This is an elegant data source for investors, researchers, and project developers who have long perceived a dearth of at-hand information on Canadian fuels,” said Ian Thomson, President, Advanced Biofuels Canada. “The profile of fuel demand and supply has never been changing so dynamically, and the pace will only accelerate under low carbon mandates.”
The dashboard presents a summarized view of federal and provincial biofuels’ policies displayed by geography. Coverage includes mandated requirements, carbon intensity-based GHG reductions, credit market status of each Canadian province, and links to regulations’ official pages.
Using data extracted from the Biofuels in Canada 2020 report - commissioned annually by ABFC from Navius Research Inc.- the interactive platform allows users to filter and sort a wide range of variables over three years. These include fuel and feedstock type, and price impact due to biofuel blending.
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels, with over 15 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Amongst them are Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators; these are actively developing new low-carbon liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and its members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
