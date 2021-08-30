UCBOS, Inc. Appoints Larry Layden as Senior VP
UCBOS, Inc. today announced the appointment of Larry Layden.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCBOS, Inc. today announced the appointment of Larry Layden. Layden joins the team as Senior Vice President.
Layden is an innovative, forward-thinking business-driven leader who has what it takes to transform a traditional business into a data-driven company.
“Larry brings a wealth of knowledge in applying innovative supply chain technology and progressive practices in transforming discrete manufacturing and consumer product goods. His leadership is extremely valuable as we continued to support customers with a unified logical data model platform to achieve multi-directional orchestration to deliver a persistent customer experience. We welcome him to the UCBOS family,” said Shan Muthuvelu, President & CEO of UCBOS, Inc.
Prior to UCBOS, Layden was VP of Savigent, a Gartner Smart Manufacturing “Cool Tool” used by some of the largest Commodity, High-Tech, and industrial manufacturing companies in more than 28 countries . Before that, he spent 5 years at Capgemini, most recently as a Principal/ Account Executive, where he managed Capgemini's America’s Consumer Goods, Retail and Distribution consulting and systems integration business for customer accounts. During his tenure at Terra Technology (now E2Open), he served as Partner and Senior VP of Sales/Customer Care which developed the Demand Sensing industry capability, and he led companies to understand and overcome challenges that had perplexed the world's largest Consumer Package companies for decades. Customers included Procter and Gamble Unilever, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg, Kraft, Mondelēz, Church & Dwight, Shell Oil, and others. Prior to Terra Technology Layden was also an Associate Partner at IBM Global Business Services for 7 years where he led companies like Disney to improve supply chain capabilities and become a Gartner Top 25 Supply Chain. He also worked at consultancy company PWC Consulting and E&Y after he was in the business sector for 10 years at Millipore (Sigma Alrich), and Apex Oil as an operation manager.
About UCBOS
UCBOS, Inc. is a USA based business composable supply chain technology firm with the mission to provide the world’s first “No-Code Supply Chain Transformation Platform” and revolutionize the notion of the composable enterprise. Its vision is to let enterprises self-learn, adapt and glorify a logical business data model, fast track solutions, and adapt to new technologies including AI, ML and IoT in days or weeks that fit their business, supply chain operations, and IT roadmap.
This end-to-end SCM platform for 100% semantics, 100% metadata, 100% supply chain, 100% composability, 100% No-Code and 100% NoSQL is powered by MarkLogic. To learn more, visit www.ucbos.com or follow @UCBOS on LinkedIn.
