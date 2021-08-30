Morris Southeast Group Continues 2021 with Strong Lease Activity
Morris Southeast Group Recent TransactionsFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leases Bring New Activity to Miami Airport Submarket and Beyond
Morris Southeast Group arranged ten leases totaling more than 14,414 square feet at Airport Executive Towers (AET) located at 1150 NW 72nd Avenue and 7270 NW 12th Street in Miami. Building owner Zerep Investment Group, based in Miami, has been making investments in the property that include a new HVAC System in Tower I as well as the exterior areas including the parking lot and landscaping. Plans to paint and renovate the exterior of both sister towers are underway.
Pacin and Levine Attorneys, with 4 locations in Florida has expanded their space at the Towers to 3,844 square feet. This lease represents an expansion for the firm. The tenant was represented by Stuart Gordon and Matthew Bittel of Cushman & Wakefield.
Paraiso Community Mental Health, Inc., leased 1,758 square feet. Diego Leiva of Keller Williams represented the tenant.
Compra-Click, Inc., Asukar, Lisdey Aparicio Gonzalez, ACTS Aviation Security, Inc., Genesis Rehab Corp., also signed new leases at the property. These tenants were represented by AET’s on-site Leasing Agent, Alicia Maria Wild. Lease renewals and extensions by Paramount Florida Security, Mr. Wine, Ball S/B, and Medina & Associates and Ultracare were also represented by Ms. Wild.
“These leases come as the Miami Submarket adjusts to the pandemic’s effect and sees considerable movement in tenants giving up square footage as they continue to juggle remote work and giving up expensive office space in exchange for smaller footprints. The investments that building owners Zerep Investment Group have made increased the value of this asset and the variety of floor plates with no-wait time for occupancy coupled with a very competitive lease rate have increased its desirability as a business address in the Miami Airport Submarket”, said Morris Southeast Group’s President Ken Morris.
Built in 1982 and renovated in 2002, the 175,220 square foot Class B sister towers located at the South Western edge of Miami International Airport are ideally situated withing minutes of Miami-Dade Commerce Centers, Airport Corridor and Doral.
In Broward County, Morris Southeast Group’s President, Ken Morris, SIOR RPA represented:
• Retina Group of Florida in the negotiation of 2,679 SF at 2801 SW 149th Avenue in Miramar. Justin Cope of Avison Young represented the Landlord, MRM Office Owner #4 LP.
• Lease renewal for Community Foundation of Broward’s 10,109 SF Suite 200 at 910 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. The landlord, Las Olas Company represented itself.
• Other significant 2021 leases at Sawgrass Business Plaza, 13798 NW 4th Street in Sunrise by U.S. Facility Solutions at 1,625 square feet , Automated Valet at 4,950 square feet, Blue Construction at 750 square feet, Transforce, Inc. at 1,625 square feet, JAVCO and Associates at 1,300 square feet were also negotiated this quarter.
In Miami-Dade County, Ken Morris, SIOR RPA represented:
• DeMoulin Brothers, the oldest and largest manufacturer of music performance group apparel in the world with headquarters in Greenville, IL in 5,490 square feet, 3-year lease at Aviation Business Center located at 7478 NW 54th Street in Miami. Thomas Kimen of Easton & Associates represented Invesco Advisers, Inc. in the transaction.
The past quarter was very active with sales for the firm. Ken Morris, SIOR, RPA and Adriana Lilly, Vice President negotiated the sale of several properties in their portfolio:
• 119 Rose Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL – The 5,843 SF property listed on the National Register of Historic Places housed Gilda’s Club of South Florida. Gilda’s Club has offered programming to support men, women and children impacted by cancer in South Florida since 1997. ODP Architects who acquired the property was represented by Patrick O’Hare of Florida Corporate Realty.
• 100 NW 100th Avenue, Plantation, FL – The 6,363 SF office condo in the Jacaranda Professional Park sold for $1,574,524. Morris Southeast Group represented the seller Mark Barmat, Trustee, Summit Financial Court Debtor Under Chapter 7 Case file in the Southern District of Florida. Markson Holdings, LLC who acquired the property were represented by Douglas Okun of JLL, Miami.
• 1800 N Douglas Road, Pembroke Pines FL – The 24,246 SF professional office building was owned by GSC Building LLC and sold for $3,900,000. The buyer, 1800 Property Holdings, LLC was self-represented.
• 300 SW 7th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL – The 1,918 building was owned by Magda Pascal and sold for $575,000. The buyer was self-represented.
About Morris Southeast Group
Morris Southeast Group is among the top Ft. Lauderdale commercial real estate brokers and is a leading provider of South Florida commercial real estate services. The firm prides itself in serving real estate owners, investors and occupiers for over 30 years. As an industry leader, the firm's greatest strengths are offering strategic advice and execution of property sales and leasing, property facilities management, appraisal and valuation, investment management, research and consulting in office and industrial properties.
About Ken Morris, SIOR, RPA
For the past 30 years Ken has been associated with and operated Morris Southeast Group, a successful brokerage and property management company he purchased from his father in the early 2000s. During his tenure there, he has completed over 500 lease and sale transactions involving office, industrial, retail and commercial space valued close to $1 billion.
He holds the prestigious SIOR designation (Society of Industrial & Office Realtors®) to stay abreast of current trends in the commercial real estate industry and network with the top corporate real estate advisors in the U.S. and over 25 countries. Ken also has the RPA designation – Real Property Administrator, from the Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI). As an industry expert, Ken is a frequent source of information for businesses, economic development groups and media covering the commercial real estate industry nationwide.
Kenneth E. Morris
Morris Southeast Group
+ 1954-240-4400
kenmorris@morrissegroup.com