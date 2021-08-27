Aleks Balac - Advertising & Marketing Exectutive.

Aleks Balac at Grant Cardone's 10X Growth Conference in Miami, FL.

Aleks Balac is Rated a Top 20 Business Leader by Yahoo Finance and is The Current CEO of AdStar Media, LLC.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleks Balac is the Founder and CEO of AdStar Media, LLC. Aleks is a digital marketing and advertising specialist who has built and sold multiple online businesses ranging from e-commerce stores, affiliate sites, and many others. Aleks now has his next big project, the Online Billboard.

Aleks Balac and his company, AdStar Media, LLC, have not been shy to experiment with untraditional methods of advertising. Within less than a year of being in business, AdStar Media took the #1 spot of "Best Advertising Companies in Kalamazoo, MI" according to Yelp.com. Much of this can be accredited to the unique approach the company takes in its digital advertising and marketing methods.

At the beginning of 2021, Aleks Balac and AdStar Media moved operations down south to Dallas, TX. This years focus for Aleks Balac has been refining a system that allows businesses to been seen by millions of local customers through what he calls the "Online Billboard."

"The Online Billboard is going to be the most effective way to advertise your business on the internet" says Aleks Balac. The project first launched in late 2020 as beta-test to gather consumer data. Since then, Aleks has been testing his operation and plans to open the flood gates to business owners in the next coming weeks. The Online Billboard of Dallas, TX received over 1.5 Million views last month alone.

When asked about his plans for the Online Billboard Aleks stated "My mission is to create an experience that is not only valuable for businesses, but for consumers as well."

"Let's be real, people usually don't like seeing ads because most of them are irrelevant to that persons needs and interests" says Aleks Balac.

There is a lot to be intrigued about with AdStar Media's new Online Billboard. The functionality and ability to show businesses the exact results they are getting is where the value in the Online Billboard truly shines. Should this project be a success, Aleks Balac will add yet another accolade to his already impressive resume. Aleks is Rated a Top 20 Business Leader by Yahoo Finance for his accomplishments in business and advertising thus far. Aleks has also been interviewed multiple times by BluHorn TV as a thought leader on media buying. Will the Online Billboard be his biggest hit yet? We'll find out soon.

For more information about the Online Billboard, please email AdStar Media at info@adstarmedia.com