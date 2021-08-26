Submit Release
Racine receives WEDC grant to support Jeffers’ Horlick campus redevelopment

The city of Racine is receiving a $250,000 matching grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to support J. Jeffers & Co.'s redevelopment of the headquarters building within the Horlick Malted Milk Co. complex. Read More

