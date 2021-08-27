Community Kitchen Co-op got a boost in June with a $48,900 Capacity Building Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). With matching and in-kind donations attached to the grant, it amounts to about $55,000 in startup funding.

Marcy West, director of WEDC’s Office of Rural Prosperity, praised the Co-op as a local alternative to “people getting meals delivered to their door from miles and miles away.” She said she hopes her office can “do the matchmaking” to help replicate similar business models elsewhere in the state.

(Adapted from “Monticello community kitchen to launch farm-to-doorstep meal delivery,” August 20, 2021, Cap Times)