Real Estate Veteran and Local Austinite Chris Ragland Launches Alternative Investment Fund Under New Family Office Brand
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ragland Fund I, LLC came to market today and formally accepted its first investors. Ragland Fund I allows investors who reside in Texas to participate in a focused real estate development fund. Chris Ragland, a veteran of the real estate industry, has been quietly acquiring property throughout Texas for the past year. Projects include several multifamily, single-family, and commercial properties. Ragland has built a full-service property management firm to manage the assets, creating the fully integrated Brokerage, Construction, and Management firm, Ragland Realty and Management, LLC
Ragland, the former Chief Operating Officer, and Partner at Noble Capital Group left the firm in February 2020 where he previously oversaw the management of multiple private funds totaling over $200M in debt and over $1 billion in loan originations.
“Having managed several debt funds in the past, I wanted to do something different this time,” says Chris Ragland. “There is a massive market opportunity for investors with vision in the residential sector, particularly in strong markets with low unemployment and strong job growth.”
Ragland currently represents professional family offices, advising them on their real estate investment strategy in the Texas market. But if you ask, he wants to provide that same service to a broader range of investors. “There is a lot of talk around democratizing the real estate asset class, opening doors for investors regardless of their accreditation status. I share that vision. I want to deliver the strategy of the wealthy to the everyday investor”.
Ragland is no stranger to representing constituents. He is the past Chair of the Government Relations Committee for the American Association of Private Lenders and recently took over as the Chair for the newly formed Government Relations Committee for Think Realty. Additionally, he serves on the Fiduciary, Development, and Institutional Advisory and Oversight Committees on the Board of Trustees for St. Edward’s University.
Investment into the Fund will be limited to close contacts of Chris Ragland and his affiliates. For additional details, those interested may contact IR@RaglandRealty.com
Press Contacts:
Alejandra Zubieta
alejandra@raglandrealty.com
Alejandra Zubieta
Press Contacts:
