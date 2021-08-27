Colorado State Fair Makes Grand Return To Pueblo Fairgrounds

The “All Roads Lead to the State Fair” community gathering runs from August 27 to September 6

PUEBLO, CO – Today marks the first day of the Colorado State Fair, a nearly 150 year-long tradition of agriculture, education and entertainment in Colorado. From today until September 6th, Coloradans from all corners of the state can head to Pueblo to experience some of the best food, entertainment, livestock and community events of the year.

Since 1872, the Colorado State Fair has lived through some of our country’s most fraught moments in history. Through multiple World Wars, economic downturns, and public health events, the State Fair has continued to operate under some of the most difficult conditions. Last year, organizers were forced to make the difficult decision to drastically scale back the State Fair in response to public health mandates and the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

“The state fair has always been a vital component of our culture in Colorado, and I’m excited that we can finally come together once again to celebrate our state and all that it has to offer,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “This year, the fair serves as a beacon of hope and symbol of community prosperity after over a year of difficult challenges created by the pandemic. As we continue to address the effects of COVID-19, today we stand in unity as people who love our state and remember what it means to be Coloradans.”

With improved public health guidance and tools for safer convening, this year’s Colorado State Fair makes its grand return as one of the state’s most popular events. The state fair marks a celebration of Colorado tradition and culture through 11 days of events and attractions, including: livestock shows and sales, rodeos, concerts, local food vendors, and carnivals.

The Colorado State Fair is vital to the economic well-being of Pueblo and the Southern Colorado community. To ensure that the State Fair recovers from the effects of the pandemic and can continue for another 150 years, this year Senate President Leroy Garcia championed HB21-1262, a bipartisan Colorado Comeback bill that invests $5 million to support the State Fair and $2 million for agricultural events and organizations across the state. These funds will jumpstart economic development and recovery in the region, and provide much-needed support for our agriculture industry.

“This session, the legislature worked extremely hard to protect and bolster Colorado through unimaginable challenges and build back a stronger, more resilient state for all,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “I know how important the state fair is to our economy and community as a whole, which is why I fought hard to secure vital funds to not only support this incredible tradition, but make strong investments in the financial health of Southern Colorado, uplifting our communities and sustaining our agricultural industry for years to come.”

The Colorado State Fair will take place from August 27 through September 6 at the fairgrounds in Pueblo. For information on tickets, events and attractions, visit: https://coloradostatefair.com/.