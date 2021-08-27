GIOSTAR, the Leader in Developing Regenerative Medicines and Stem Cell Therapies for Mainstream Use
Governments & Nobel Laureates seek guidance from GIOSTAR Co-Founder Dr. Anand SrivastavaSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIOSTAR, the Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research, was founded with a mission to bring regenerative medicine and stem cell science to the masses, especially those suffering from metabolic and degenerative diseases. Endorsed by governments and health agencies around the world, GIOSTAR is a stem cell research institute discovering cures and treating degenerative diseases.
GIOSTAR’s science is the culmination of 20 years of groundbreaking research and private/public investment in offering consumers noninvasive solutions for serious diseases and delivering hope. Headquartered in San Diego, the research center is led by Dr. Anand Srivastava, M.S., Ph.D., Chairman, Co-Founder and CSO and Deven Patel, President, CEO and Co-Founder.
“Stem cell therapy is not the future, it is here now” said Dr. Srivastava. “Regenerative medicine is one of the safest, most noninvasive ways to treat your body. You are literally allowing your body to heal itself with almost no side effects. Oftentimes, it removes surgery and pharmaceuticals from the equation, as it jumpstarts the body's own healing process.”
The leadership team has been working on the science since 2000 and consists of a coalition of world-class scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell science. In April of 2020, GIOSTAR was one of the first organizations in the world to receive FDA approval to treat COVID-19 under the Compassionate Use program.
“Stem cell therapy is the pinnacle scientific advancement of mankind,” said Patel. “This advanced technology is changing the face of modern medicine by treating ailments holistically with regenerative medicine that is completely curing diseases people have been suffering from for generations. GIOSTAR is changing the way physicians approach and treat diseases. The potential for stem cell therapies is limitless.”
Dr. Srivastava is the world-renowned authority and one of the pioneers responsible for starting the field of stem cell research in the USA more than 20 years ago. He has been associated with leading universities and research institutions including The Salk Institute for Biological Studies, The University of California San Diego (UCSD), and The University of California Los Angeles Medical College (UCLA), he has developed several research programs. He has been widely published and credited in numerous revered scientific journals, and has been credited with several first time groundbreaking discoveries. Dr. Srivastava and a group of scientists at UC Irvine and the Christopher Reeve Foundation were responsible for the first clinical trial approved by the FDA in the world to use stem cells to treat spinal-cord injury in humans.
Dr. Srivastava has traveled the globe meeting with world leaders in the fields of science, government, healthcare and religion to share the benefits of stem cell science and therapies. He is often invited to give keynote lectures at scientific conferences around the globe.
