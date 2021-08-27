East View Map Link Acquires Midwestern Map Publisher and Distributor Lakemaps
EINPresswire.com/ -- East View Map Link (evmaplink.com) is pleased to announce our latest acquisition of Lakemaps, a midwestern map publisher and established distributor focused on fishing maps and guides for hundreds of lakes in the United States.
Lakemaps was established in 1978 as a regional map publisher focused on the production of lake and river maps for anglers and outdoorsmen. Over the past 43 years, Lakemaps has published hundreds of maps covering bodies of water in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois and became a prominent distributor for other recreational maps and atlases including Fishing Hot Spots, Sportsman’s Connection, All Outdoor, DeLorme, and more. A product line which began as hand-drawn maps on index cards has grown into a flourishing line of product offerings including durable plastic maps, multi-map sets, large Paper Area Lakemaps (PAL) and EZ Weigh Rulers for measuring and estimating the weight of a fish after a successful catch.
East View Map Link will continue to make Lakemaps branded and distributed products available to existing physical retailers. Additionally, East View Map Link is committed to expanding the reach of Lakemaps products regionally and nationally by welcoming new customers in both the consumer and retail space, as well as updating and transforming the Lakemaps collection. To this end, the full catalog of Lakemaps products will soon be available online to resellers and end users, a first for Lakemaps products. East View is pleased to make these unique maps more readily available and will share additional details as the Lakemaps catalog becomes publicly available for purchase.
East View Map Link is America’s largest wholesale map distributor for resellers with access to unique publications from around the world. Our experienced staff understands the needs of resellers and takes the lead in recommending map selections for your business in addition to other products and value-added services. We have a true passion for maps, atlases, world travelers, and all things cartographic, and love to see our resellers’ businesses thrive.
Visit the Map Link website to view or download the current Lakemaps catalog. For more information or to place an order, contact your East View Map Link representative or email our support team at lakemaps@eastview.com.
Grant Bistram
