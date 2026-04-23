East View Map Link Adds Coastal Cruise Tour Guides to Its Growing Portfolio of Premium Map Brands

Coastal Cruise Tour Guides titles

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- East View Map Link is pleased to announce the acquisition of Coastal Cruise Tour Guides . The Washington-based publisher of award-winning maps and guides for cruise passengers and independent travelers joins a diverse portfolio of premium map brands under East View Map Link.In a farewell message to customers, Karin Hasselberg, co-founder of Coastal Cruise Tour Guides, said, “While it is bittersweet to move on, I am confident that East View Map Link is perfect to carry Coastal Cruise Tour Guides into the future. They have a wonderful team with abilities far above anything that I was able to do.”Founded in 1983 by a father-daughter team, Coastal Cruise Tour Guides publishes four titles covering the major cruise areas of Alaska, Western Mexico, and the Eastern Caribbean. Each guidebook offers a set of detailed shaded-relief color maps — unfolding up to six feet — that provide vital geographic information on ship routes, islands, bays, and more. The accompanying text offers insights into regional wildlife, history, customs, and culture, beautifully illustrated with drawings and color photos. These trusted travel resources are sold in bookstores and carried by cruise lines in onboard gift shops.The acquisition enables the former owner to retire, leaving Coastal Cruise Tour Guides well-positioned for ongoing success with East View Map Link. Alex Lee, managing director at East View Map Link, said, “We’re honored to carry forward the legacy that George and Karin built, and to ensure these titles remain available to travelers and partners who value them. With our cartographic team and production capabilities, we’re excited to preserve these guides and thoughtfully expand them for the next generation of cruise travelers.”East View Map Link will continue to make the guides available to both individuals and resellers through Longitude Maps , East View Map Link’s online retail platform for maps and cartographic products. The company plans to update products and grow the brand while maintaining the quality customers expect. This addition further strengthens East View Map Link’s position as a leading source of premium cartographic products serving a wide range of markets.For additional information, contact an EVML representative or email the support team at coastalcruiseguides@eastview.com

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