Change Capital’s Essa Thiry Named Among The Secured Finance Network’s 40 Under 40 for 2021

Essa Thiry, SVP of Change Capital, has been chosen as a recipient of the 2021 Secured Finance Network’s 40 under 40 awards.

SFNet's 40 under 40 awards celebrate the achievements of rising stars poised to impact the future of the secured finance industry. SFNet sees these individuals as movers and shakers who exemplify true excellence in their careers and who demonstrate a commitment to their communities as well as to the industry. The honorees will be showcased in the September issue of The Secured Lender Magazine and in lieu of the annual gala, will be feted during a live virtual celebration on September 9, 2021 due to covid concerns.

Essa Thiry is SVP of Business Development at Change Capital, a New York and Los Angeles-based lender and investor with a focus on profitable social impact. She joined Change Capital 4 years ago, launched a new territory on the west coast, single-handedly established a strong presence in the region, and grew the customer base from next to zero to dozens of clients and millions of dollars in financing in a very short time period. Prior to joining Change Capital, Essa was a business development executive for Hana Financial in Los Angeles. In May of 2021, she was profiled in The Secured Lender Magazine’s Women In Secured Finance Issue.

"We are extremely proud of Essa and applaud her on her accomplishments. Over the past four years, she has been an invaluable asset to our business and her untiring advocacy for women’s issues and minority entrepreneurs, as well as her admirable philanthropic work, has served as an inspiration for all of us at Change Capital. We thank SFNet for this well-deserved honor."

- Raffi Azadian, CEO & Founder

Essa serves as Executive Vice President of the Fashion and Retail Group of City of Hope, an organization that provides research and medical care for cancer patients throughout the country. She is also an active committee member for Face Forward International, a non-profit focused on providing life-changing surgery and support to victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and cruel acts of crime.

Essa is an active member of SFNet, serves on the board of the New York Institute of Credit’s Women’s Division, is an International Factoring Association SoCal Chapter board member and Women’s Committee head, a member of the Turnaround Management Association, ACG, and other commercial finance industry organizations.