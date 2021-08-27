Johnny’s Ambassadors Second Annual #Stopdabbing Walk to Take Place in September
On Sept. 19, 2021, the nonprofit Johnny's Ambassadors will hold the Second Annual National #Stopdabbing Walk in memoriam of Johnny Stack.
Forge ahead despite your pain and give meaning to your loss.”HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sept. 19, 2021, the nonprofit Johnny's Ambassadors will hold the Second Annual National #Stopdabbing Walk in memoriam of Johnny Stack. On Nov. 20, 2019, Johnny died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-potency marijuana concentrates called wax. He was only 19 years old.
To ensure awareness efforts continue, their goal is to get 100 participants in the U.S. and beyond to walk to raise $42,000 to fund research and curriculum development.
Johnny grew up with a suburban Colorado family and earned a scholarship while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Even though Johnny was doing well on the surface, the continued use of high-THC marijuana took a toll on his mental health, ultimately leading to his suicide.
In 2020, Johnny's family founded Johnny's Ambassadors to raise awareness about the dangers of youth marijuana consumption and the negative impact it has on developing brains. Johnny began using marijuana at age 14 after attending a party and continued until his death.
Colorado has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, according to Mental Health America. The high THC levels in today's marijuana products, sometimes almost 100%, have adverse impacts on the developing brain, leading to mental illness and suicide. In 2018, over 36% of suicides ages 15-19 had THC in their toxicology reports.
Three days before he took his life, Johnny was at his family's home for dinner and told his mom that she was right when she expressed to him that marijuana use would hurt his brain. He said, “Marijuana has ruined my mind and my life,” and expressed regret for using it.
“Johnny was an incredible, funny, charming, and selfless young man who had a bright future ahead of him,” said Laura Stack, Johnny's mother. "We’re lucky to be Johnny's family and the #Stopdabbing Walk is a way to celebrate Johnny's life while shedding light in our communities on the relationship of THC in developing minds to mental health issues."
The main Walk is located at Central Park in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, from 2:30-4:00 p.m., and 25 other walks are scheduled around the U.S. and Canada. Dr. Karen Randall will speak before the start about the threat dabbing poses to Colorado’s youth. The event will include a host of activities including a youth DJ, slacklining lessons and demos, selfie frame photos, food trucks, exhibit booths, cornhole, table tennis, and trivia games. Freeway Ford is a sponsor of the event.
Participants can register as a team or individual. There are currently teams in Colorado, Arizona, California, D.C., Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, Virginia and even Ontario and British Columbia.
To register for the event, visit https://www.stopdabbingwalk.com. If you’re interested in becoming one of Johnny’s Ambassadors, visit https://JohnnysAmbassadors.org/join.
