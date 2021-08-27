NFL Kickoff 2021: Date, Time, Opening Game and Odds

2021 NFL season opener is set to take place on Thursday, September 9, and it will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 NFL season opener is set to take place on Thursday, September 9, and it will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 8:20 PM ET, and it will be broadcast on NBC.

The NFL opening game is always turned into a major event, and there will be other activities throughout the day. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his office always try to set up a solid matchup for the season opener, but it also wants to show off its top team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl 55, and they will get to host the first game of the season for that reason. There will be a banner-raising ceremony before the game, and the stadium is set to be packed for the first time since the 2019 season.

Tampa Bay is one of the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, and the Dallas Cowboys are one of the top picks to win the NFC East Division. These NFL opponents are a great choice to begin the 2021 season, and it should set the league up for a terrific season.

NFL Thursday Night Opener Odds

The NFL Thursday Night Opener odds have been out for weeks, and there has been minimal movement from the opening lines. Tampa Bay is the betting favorite as they are set to return nearly every starter from the championship team a season ago.

Currently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 7.5-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys on September 9. The over/under for total points is set at 51, and there won’t be many games all season long that have a point total that high.

Other Week 1 Primetime Matchups

The entire first weekend of the NFL season is filled with primetime matchups, specifically chosen by the league.

The first Sunday Night Football Game will feature the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Chicago Bears. This is the third straight season that the Rams and Bears will meet up in primetime, and this game will feature two of the best defensive players in the NFL. The big news for this game will be the two starting quarterbacks. Matthew Stafford will get the nod for the Rams after being traded from Detroit, while the Bears will go with Andy Dalton.

In his press conference, Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy clarified: “Andy Dalton will start our Week 1 against the Rams.”

Monday Night Football will feature the Baltimore Ravens traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. Allegiant Stadium will be open to the fans for the first time in this game, and that could provide the Raiders with a terrific home-field advantage.

Week 1 NFL Betting Odds

If you are planning on betting on the NFL, Week 1 is the perfect time to get things started. There is a full slate of games ready to kick off on an opening weekend, and here are some of the most notable Week 1 NFL betting odds.

The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, and this is a matchup of two playoff teams from a season ago. Buffalo is currently a seven-point betting favorite, and they are a popular pick to win the Super Bowl.

The Seattle Seahawks are listed as one-point favorites over the Colts in Week 1 in a game that will be played in Indianapolis. A healthy Carson Wentz could shift these betting lines before the start of the game.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams are 7.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears in what should be a low-scoring affair. Matthew Stafford will be making his debut for the Rams against a team he has struggled to beat.

Baltimore is a four-point betting favorite over the Las Vegas Raiders for the year’s first Monday Night Football Game.