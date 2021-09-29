Kansas Financial Resources joins ChangePath & Client One Securities

Eric Hunsicker, Scott Hunsicker & Todd Zimlich Kansas Financial Resources - KFR

In today’s financial landscape, the KFR team has created something special that is unmatched: a deep client-centric culture many financial firms aspire to obtain.” — Eric Hunsicker, Certified Financial Planner of Kansas Financial Resources

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChangePath, a boutique SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm and Client One Securities broker-dealer welcomed Kansas Financial Resources (KFR) as one of their newest advisory firms. For nearly 40 years, Scott Hunsicker has been at the helm of Topeka-based team, including advisers Eric Hunsicker and Todd Zimlich.

The lifelong Topeka team has served the capital city and its surrounding areas with financial expertise while supporting their clients’ goals—the focal point of their recommendations and strategies. At the heart of what they do, KFR is a financial advocate for clients helping them build their own financial legacies. This was one of the many reasons they made the move to ChangePath and Client One Securities: to have better access to brokerage and advisory decision-makers that translates into greater options for building client legacies.

The KFR team understands the importance of legacies, firsthand. As Scott works with his son, Eric, to serve more individuals and carry KFR into the next 40 years and beyond. “My legacy is not what I have done for myself, but what I’m actively doing for clients, their families and my son, to be instrumental in helping our clients and the next generation,” said Scott, Founder of Kansas Financial Resources.

“Many of their clients become their closest friends, they care about them. It’s a core quality that makes them successful and mesh well with the Client One and ChangePath organizations,” Marty Pfannenstiel, President of ChangePath.

Scott’s forward-thinking approach of ensuring his clients’ perspectives of their own future as well as the organization’s are clearly defined. It’s important to establish a leadership team who is relatable and excels at delivering a high level of service.

As part of an increased level of customer service, KFR ultimately chose to join ChangePath and Client One Securities because of their dedication to KFR and its clients. The Midwest value-based firms align with KFR’s client service model, and they have a history of putting clients first. With the size, scale and stability, they provide tangible resources to improve service and continue operating with full transparency.

About Kansas Financial Resources

KFR is a family financial services business who is passionate and committed to helping clients pursue their dreams. KFR prides itself on being “the firm” clients want to work with. Families spend a lifetime accumulating wealth, it’s an honor to help plan for their legacy, and the one who’s with families when they no longer can. When you work with the KFR extended family, clients know their goals are first and foremost, always. KFR is located at 3311 SW Van Buren in Topeka, Kan. For more information contact their team at: 785.266.1200 or visit kfrtopeka.com.

About Client One Securities

Founded over a decade ago, Client One Securities is an independent hybrid broker-dealer focused on providing flexibility and a wide array of services to registered representatives and advisers who operate their business with the highest integrity. Representatives have unfettered access to a core team who average more than 20 years of field and/or management experience alongside advisory tools and relationships to help maximize opportunities for their business and clients. The relationship-driven service and open-door policy to leadership are unmatched. Those are two of the reasons 98% of representatives continue to choose Client One and call it their forever brokerage. For more information visit: www.clientonesecurities.com.

About ChangePath

At ChangePath, we deliver technology-driven wealth management tools alongside high-touch consultation to create firm efficiencies for independent investment adviser representatives, sub-advisers and solicitors. ChangePath’s vertically integrated wealth management services coupled with industry-leading marketing helps entrepreneurial wealth managers navigate increasingly dynamic and complex needs. ChangePath is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm that delivers an adviser-centric experience empowering financial firms across the U.S. For more information, visit: www.changepath.com.

Securities offered through Client One Securities, LLC Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through ChangePath, LLC. Kansas Financial Resources, ChangePath, LLC and Client One Securities, LLC are separate entities.

###