Tennessee State Troopers Arrests Man Accused of Kidnapping

MEMPHIS--- On August 18, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Rico Mazique was dispatched to a crash that occurred on Highway 57 and Slayden Road in Moscow, Tennessee. Once on scene, Trooper Mazique identified the driver as Kylaih Jones, 21, and a 20-year-old female passenger, both from Moscow, Tennessee. The Trooper’s investigation revealed that Jones was previously driving recklessly before failing to maintain control of the vehicle. As a result, Jones crashed the vehicle into an embankment along Highway 57.

As the Trooper Mazique continued to investigate, he found that Jones had a suspended Tennessee driver’s license and had an active order of protection involving the passenger, who was the owner of the vehicle. The passenger informed the Trooper that Jones showed up at her place of employment in Mississippi. There, Jones forced his way into the woman’s vehicle and forced her to leave with him. The passenger further stated that Jones was driving recklessly and threatened to kill her just before the crash.

Trooper Mazique took Jones into custody for violating the order of protection and driving on a suspended license. Due to the crash, Jones was transported by patrol car to Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Once at the hospital, Jones attempted to escape custody, resulting in a physical altercation with Trooper Mazique. Collierville Police officers arrived on the scene and assisted Trooper Mazique in detaining Jones. Due to the altercation, Trooper Mazique sustained minor injuries.

Custody of Jones was transferred from THP to the Collierville Police Department while Trooper Mazique received medical attention for his injuries. Trooper Mazique charged Jones with aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment, assault, violation of protection order/restraining order, driving with suspended driver’s license, assault on an officer, and escape.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.