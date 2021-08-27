DonorsTrust Adds Staff as Philanthropic Activity Increases
DonorsTrust, a community of donors devoted to creating a better future is adding to its staff as philanthropic activity increases.
Working with a philanthropic partner that shares a donor’s principles makes giving easier and more enjoyable. It is a joy to see so many resources flowing from DonorsTrust as we continue to grow.””WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading donor-advised fund (DAF) DonorsTrust announced new additions to its staff to help its team support donors and nonprofit organizations as philanthropic activity continues to increase. Carolyn Bolton, Chris Bohn and Gregory Conko have joined the staff to provide guidance to donors by ensuring gifts have an impact and transactions are processed quickly and efficiently - supporting charities at a time when help is needed most.
“We are thrilled to welcome Carolyn, Chris and Greg, to the DonorsTrust team,” stated DonorsTrust President and CEO Lawson Bader. “We are fortunate to have them working every day to serve donors as our organization, and more importantly, donations from it, continues to grow.”
The new DonorsTrust staff includes:
Carolyn Bolton is the communications and marketing manager at DonorsTrust. Before joining DonorsTrust, Carolyn was a senior content specialist for a public-affairs firm in northern Virginia. She is an alumna of the writing fellows program at America's Future Foundation and, prior to her foray into content creation for corporate and non-profit clients, Carolyn was a general-assignment reporter for the Santa Barbara News-Press and a content editor for Cox Media Group.
Chris Bohn joined DonorsTrust in March 2021 as senior accountant. Prior to joining DonorsTrust, he managed accounting operations at the Leadership Institute as assistant controller. Chris also worked at Just Facts, The Heritage Foundation, and as a staffer for the late Jack Kemp at Empower America.
Gregory Conko is the senior director of programs at DonorsTrust, where he supervises the grants disbursement process and develops relationships with new grantees. He has nearly thirty years of experience in the non-profit sector as a scholar, fundraiser, and senior executive. Before joining DonorsTrust, Gregory was a senior fellow and then executive director at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, and he served as deputy director of the George Mason University Law & Economics Center.
“Generosity and philanthropy are on the rise. Simultaneously, DAFs are increasing in popularity,” Bader said. “The developing trends of giving clearly demonstrate donors can and will engage to address problems, especially when massive problems – such as those created by a pandemic and economic crisis – make needs so evident.”
As the pandemic hit in 2020, DonorsTrust and other DAFs were key sources of income for charities experiencing fundraising difficulties – a trend that continues today. The charitable vehicle is growing, with nearly one million Americans utilizing DAFs to centralize and simplify giving. New low account minimums make them the great democratizers of philanthropy – available to all, not just the privileged few.
“In addition to the benefits from DAFs, donors want to be certain their gifts are making a difference. As some DAF providers stall giving to various non-profits, DonorsTrust is increasing as donors that support limited government, personal responsibility, and free enterprise, make the switch to a provider sharing their values,” Bader said. “Working with a philanthropic partner that shares a donor’s principles makes giving easier and more enjoyable. Our new teammates are allowing us to meet the demands of donors while supporting many worthy causes. It is truly a joy to see so many resources flowing from DonorsTrust as we continue to grow.”
About DonorsTrust:
Established in 1999 as a 501(c)(3) public charity, DonorsTrust is a community of donors devoted to creating a better future. Our donors support charities they believe protect our Nation’s constitutional liberties and strengthen civil society through private institutions rather than with government programs. Our boutique size lets us offer our donors personal attention and advice that helps them achieve their philanthropic goals. We ensure that our donors’ intentions are protected and offer them a simple, effective and tax-advantaged way to give. Since inception, DonorsTrust has granted out over $1.3 billion to over 4,000 charities that protect our constitutional liberties and strengthen civil society without government funding.
To learn more about DonorsTrust, visit www.donorstrust.org.
