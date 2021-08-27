Current Press releases

Porsche Aftersales is expanding its digital customer services “My Porsche ” bundles services in a single central ecosystem

Stuttgart . Porsche is expanding its digital aftersales services and integrating them seamlessly into the existing ecosystem. The result is that the sports car manufacturer has created a solution for its customers that is unique in the industry. From booking appointments and choosing a service advisor to additional services and vehicle handover planning, all services will be handled centrally via the My Porsche digital customer ecosystem. The application also offers customers a video vehicle check function. Here, the service advisor records the vehicle condition and documents all the necessary work by video. With just one click, the customer can view the recording with the corresponding offer in My Porsche and then issue their approval.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible brand and customer experience – including for workshop visits,” says Daniel Schukraft, Vice President Aftersales and Customer Care at Porsche AG. “Both customers and dealers benefit equally from the new seamlessly integrated aftersales services. They communicate with each other in a single ecosystem. All information is available in real time, and communication is possible quickly and easily via a central portal and the associated app.”

In order to realise this offering, the My Porsche aftersales services have also been integrated into the dealer systems. The digital service appointment function was recently introduced region-wide at dealers in Germany, China and North America. The video vehicle check is already offered in many European markets, including Spain, Portugal, Italy and Great Britain. The services will be launched in many more countries during the course of the year, with the focus on North America, Europe and Asia.

“My Porsche ” offers customers one central access point to all Porsche ’s digital services, as well as various functions on Porsche vehicles. A few weeks ago, the number of Porsche ID holders exceeded one million.

