Predera Announces Partnership with Intel and Joins AI Builders Program to accelerate AIQ, its Verticalized MLOps Engine

Predera is an Intel AI Builders Member

Predera is partnering with Intel and joining the AI Builders program to accelerate AIQ, its verticalized Machine Learning operations engine product

MILPITAS, CA, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predera is an innovative provider of enterprise AI software technology to drive and accelerate digital transformation. Predera AIQ is an end-to-end SaaS platform for packaging, deploying, managing, and monitoring enterprise AI applications at an industrial scale. Predera helps operationalize hundreds of AI models for enterprises in industries such as Retail, Healthcare, FinTech, and CRM using its AIQ engine and pre-trained industry-specific models.

"Artificial Intelligence has become a critical component of every company's technological stack today. We are very excited to collaborate with Intel and bring some of the most transformative improvements in AI/ML infrastructure to our AIQ engine, and enable our customers to develop secure and scalable enterprise applications," said Predera Founder & CEO, Vamshi Ambati. "When an innovative MLOps startup working on industry-specific use cases meets a world-class AI hardware and technology company with deep scientific experience, there is great potential to solve real-world problems and deliver value to customers."

Specifically, this partnership will achieve the following objectives:

- Predera and Intel will collaborate to improve key performance benchmarks of AIQ in machine learning and deep learning training workloads by leveraging Intel's hardware, software, and technical enablement resources.

- Predera and Intel will collaborate on designing innovative solution frameworks and reference architectures to accelerate industry-specific AI solutions that will immediately benefit Predera’s customers in Retail and eCommerce

- The companies will explore methods to solve some of the most complex challenges around privacy preserved machine learning inference, which is crucial to Predera’s Healthcare customers

“The combination of Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors, AI Kit and OpenVINO Toolkit offer exciting possibilities to not only deliver faster inference of high-performance deep learning models but also optimize and accelerate autoML, hyperparameter tuning and distributed training”, said Nazeer Hussain, Co-Founder, VP of Engineering and Platform at Predera. “We are always exploring innovative ways to improve our platform and optimize cost while maintaining state-of-art accuracy. With this collaboration, we are excited to provide further optimization and acceleration of our industry solutions and AI deployments across major CSPs - AWS, GCP, and Azure.”



About Predera:

Predera is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company with a flagship product, AIQ, a cloud-native, secure, SaaS platform that simplifies ML life-cycle management for modern enterprises. With an innovative MLOps product, industry-specific ML models, and high-quality solutions expertise, Predera has seen accelerated growth in customers from the Retail, Finance, Healthcare & Pharma industries. To learn more about Predera please visit https://predera.com/ or email: info@predera.com.



About Intel AI Builders program:

The Intel® AI Builders program is an enterprise ecosystem of industry-leading independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and enterprise end-users who have a shared mission to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across Intel platforms. The Intel® AI portfolio includes hardware and software solutions that span use cases and edge-to-cloud implementations. Members gain valuable access to technical enablement resources, co-marketing opportunities and are considered for match-making and Intel Capital investment to help drive the adoption of AI solutions in the enterprise. To learn more about Intel AI Builders please visit https://builders.intel.com/ai