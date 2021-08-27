Sky Solar and Hudson Execute Settlement Agreement
Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd (NASDAQ:Skys)HONG KONG, HK SAR, CHINA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (“Sky Solar”) announced today that on August 3, 2021, Sky Solar, Hudson Sustainable Group (“Hudson”), and certain related parties entered into a Settlement Agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”), which resolves all disputes between the parties. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, pending litigations have been withdrawn and the parties have filed stipulations with courts in Cayman, New York, and Japan to discontinue legal proceedings. The Settlement Agreement contains certain conditions on which both parties have agreed.
About Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd.
Sky Solar is a global independent power producer (“IPP”) that develops, owns, and operates solar parks and generates revenue primarily by selling electricity. Since its inception, Sky Solar has focused on the downstream solar market and has developed projects in Asia, South America, Europe, and North America. The Company’s broad geographic reach and established presence across key solar markets are significant differentiators that provide global opportunities and mitigate country-specific risks. Sky Solar aims to establish operations in select geographies with highly attractive solar radiation, regulatory environments, power pricing, land availability, financial access and overall power market trends. As a result of its focus on the downstream photovoltaic segment, Sky Solar is technology agnostic and is able to customize its solar parks based on local environmental and regulatory requirements.
Chelsea CHEN
Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd
email us here