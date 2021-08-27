DOH News Release: DOH Expands West O’ahu Testing & Vaccination Events

Newsroom Posted on Aug 26, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is expanding West Oʻahu testing and vaccination efforts in response to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 in this community.

“We recognize that for many, historic inequities, misinformation and insufficient access to care have contributed to a lack of confidence in COVID-19 vaccines,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “We thank our West Oʻahu community for coming together to support vaccination and testing. DOH is working hand-in-hand with community leaders to create welcoming, collaborative environments that will lead to healthier communities.”

DOH is adding testing and vaccination events to promote health equity in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The events are collaborative partnerships between DOH, vaccination and testing providers and community leaders. Vaccination and testing events will be held on Saturdays through October 2 and will rotate between Nanakuli Intermediate & High School, Nanakuli Villages Mall and Waianae Mall.

The first of these events will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Waianae Mall. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available and walk-ins are welcome. Partners on this event include the Hawaii Business Magazine, Hawaii Public Health Institute, Honolulu Community Action Program, Honolulu Fire Department, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, Ke Ola Mamo, Marshallese Community Organization of Hawaii, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Hawaii COVID-19 Team, Papa Ola Lokahi, and Project Vision.

West Oʻahu Testing/Vaccination Events:

Date: August 28, 2021

Site: Waianae Mall (1st shot)

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Vaccine: Moderna & Pfizer

Date: September 4, 2021

Site: Nanakuli Villages Mall (1st shot)

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Vaccine: Moderna & Pfizer

Date: September 18, 2021

Site: HCAP (Nanakuli Intermediate & High School 2nd shot)

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Vaccine: Moderna & Pfizer

Date: September 25, 2021

Site: Waianae Mall (2nd shot)

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Vaccine: Moderna & Pfizer

Date: October 2, 2021

Site: Nanakuli Villages Mall (2nd shot)

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Vaccine: Moderna & Pfizer

