Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Journey Member Jonathan Cain Ramps Up 2021 With New Music, Touring, More

While in Chicago last month, Jonathan Cain is pictured with Neal Schon as Journey headlines Lollapalooza July 31. Cain also throws out the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs July 27 and leads Cubs fans on a rousing “Take Me Out To the Ballgame.”

Jonathan Cain with his band Journey are pictured headlining the all-star Never Forget 9/11 tribute concert Aug. 21 at Jones Beach Theater in New York and benefitting the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

“After flying over 60 hours in a ‘78 Cessna 172, I stepped up to a lesson in my dream plane, Diamond DA 40!” shares Cain on Facebook as he is pictured next to the plane. Cain is also pictured leading “Oh Lord Lead Us” at his church, City Of Destiny.

“Oh Lord Lead Us” Becomes One of His Biggest Spotify Solo Hits

We were honored to play the 911 tribute and want to thank our fans that stuck it out till the end as they got drenched all day and night....Much love and respect for all.”
— Jonathan Cain
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Journey band member Jonathan Cain globally released his first solo single of 2021, “Oh Lord Lead Us,” last month (July 23) from Identity Records with The Fuel Music distribution. The single quickly became one of Cain’s biggest Spotify hits to date as its companion video premiered from Ultimate Classic Rock. The song is from Cain’s upcoming and sixth solo album in as many years (release date to be announced), and continues this iconic artist’s offerings of faith-inspired new music.

Following the release of the single, Cain’s summer itinerary ramped up considerably. Touring with his band Journey, throwing out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game in his hometown of Chicago, leading worship at his church, making strides toward his pilot’s license, and more highlights are captured in snap shot images taken over the last month and featured on his social media sites.

With more solo music to be announced in the near future, Cain meets up with his band Journey to play the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas Sept. 18. He is also host of the “Anchored” podcast, sharing his heart on topics of faith, family, marriage, manhood and music, and is featured on his wife Paula White-Cain’s television shows “Paula Today” and “Faithfully” seen on the Life Network For Women and Daystar Television.

Along with the new music, Cain has released five solo albums over the last several years, including his 2019, Billboard-featured More Like Jesus that Parade calls a “triumphant new album.” The solo recordings follow a long line of hits that bear this iconic artist’s signature. As a member of Journey, Cain has written or co-written such massive radio hits as the best-selling catalog rock song in iTunes’ history, “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and “Who’s Crying Now,” “Open Arms,” “Faithfully” and many more.

All the latest news about Cain, his solo albums and Rolling Stone-lauded, Publishers Weekly-bestselling Don't Stop Believin' book, touring, speaking engagements, philanthropy and more can be found at:

About Jonathan Cain:
In 1976 Jonathan Cain released his first solo record, Windy City Breakdown. In 1979 he joined the band, The Babys, and in 1980 joined the rock band, Journey, rounding out the songwriting genius behind the defining album, Escape, which was RIAA certified Diamond. Cain's signature piano, synth playing and songwriting contributions with Journey, The Babys and Bad English have earned him many Billboard hits, multiple Gold, Platinum and Diamond-selling records, a Star on the Hollywood walk of fame, a GRAMMY nomination and the best-selling catalog rock song in iTunes’ history (“Don't Stop Believin'”). Journey was named as the fifth best band in rock history in a 2005 USA Today opinion poll, was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and continues today, selling out major venues worldwide. Cain’s solo albums that released amidst acclaim in recent years include: What God Wants To Hear (2016), Unsung Noel (2017), The Songs You Leave Behind (2018), More Like Jesus (2019) and Piano Worship (2020).

About The Fuel Music:
Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings over 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-Platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com.

