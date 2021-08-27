Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Journey Member Jonathan Cain Ramps Up 2021 With New Music, Touring, More

While in Chicago last month, Jonathan Cain is pictured with Neal Schon as Journey headlines Lollapalooza July 31. Cain also throws out the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs July 27 and leads Cubs fans on a rousing “Take Me Out To the Ballgame.”

Jonathan Cain with his band Journey are pictured headlining the all-star Never Forget 9/11 tribute concert Aug. 21 at Jones Beach Theater in New York and benefitting the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.