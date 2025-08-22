Darlene Zschech, CeCe Winans 'Shout To The Lord' Duet Releases From House Of Worship Project Featuring 25 Renown Artists

Darlene Zschech and CeCe Winans Michael W. Smith

Executive Produced by Zschech, Michael W. Smith, Project Joins Chart-Topping Anthems With Iconic Artists and Today’s Leading Worship Voices for Reimagined Duets

‘Shout To The Lord’ is one of those songs that sets our hearts towards God. It reminds us to trust in Him because no matter what’s going on in our lives, He is our ‘tower of refuge and strength!'” — CeCe Winans

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dove Award-winning, RIAA Gold-selling Australian worship pioneer Darlene Zschech is joined by 17-time GRAMMYAward-winning gospel icon CeCe Winans to record a new expression of one of the most enduring worship songs ever, “Shout To The Lord.” Available now at streaming and digital outlets worldwide from The Fuel Music via https://slinky.to/ShoutToTheLord , the song is the first single from the full-length House of Worship album that is slated to be released in January 2026.This groundbreaking album unites for the first time the world’s most iconic worship artists with today’s leading and emerging voices in worship music, 25 artists in all collaborating to reimagine classics that have impacted millions worldwide. Together, these artists have received 48 GRAMMY Awards (138 nominations) and 176 Dove Awards.The project’s lead single, “Shout To The Lord,” was produced by Paul Mabury and John Hartley and features four-time GRAMMY and 45-time Dove Awards-winner Michael W. Smith on piano; twice GRAMMY-winning Mabury on drums; three-time GRAMMY and Dove Award-winning Dwan Hill on keys; Stu Garrard on guitar; and more stellar musicians. This global worship anthem sung by millions internationally was written by Zschech and originally recorded in 1994 with her then home church, Hillsong Church. The song has since been re-recorded hundreds of times by worship leaders and artists all over the world.“Many people ask me if I knew that ‘Shout To The Lord’ was a special song when I wrote it,” reflects Zschech. “To be honest, it came at a time when the burdens of life were heavy, and I sat at my little out of tune piano and worshipped. I opened my Bible to Psalm 95, and then through to Psalm 100, I simply sang, prayed and worshipped Jesus. He has my heart, and I have always known a God who delights in caring for and carrying our burdens.“‘Shout To The Lord’ was really sung more than written, and after about 20 minutes the song was complete,” continues Zschech. “I just held onto it for a while and worshipped Jesus with it until I had the courage to play it for our music minister. I made him stand with his back to me as I showed him the song because I was a songwriter with no confidence. After I sang it (and apologized for it along the way), he literally said ‘We are going to sing this song this weekend.’ It was sung over an offering, and by the end of leading people in the song, they were standing and worshipping. The song left my mouth, and then left my life to minister to others.”“‘Shout To The Lord’ is one of those songs that sets our hearts towards God,” declares Winans. “It reminds us to trust in Him because no matter what’s going on in our lives, He is our ‘tower of refuge and strength!’ Getting to lead with Darlene—who has carried this song so beautifully for so many years—was such a joy and honor. I absolutely adore her!”The full, House of Worship project, executive produced by Smith and Zschech, was recorded and filmed in-the-round at World Wide Stages (Spring Hill, TN) with all 25 artists together in the same room. Featuring heartfelt duets of timeless, chart-topping worship songs, this project offers a fresh and inspiring expression that bridges generations and celebrates the enduring power of worship music. The conception, ideation and branding for House of Worship comes from industry veterans and co-executive producers Danny McGuffey, Steve Nicolle and John Hartley.Artists featured on the recording include Brenton Brown, Brian and Jenn Johnson, Brian Doerksen, CeCe Winans, Charity Gayle, Chris Brown (Elevation Worship), Chris McClarney, Christy Nockels, Cody Carnes, Darlene Zschech, Ed Cash (We The Kingdom), Hillary Scott, Israel Houghton, Josh Baldwin, Kari Jobe, Leeland Mooring, Martin Smith, Matt Redman, Michael W. Smith, Mitch Wong, Naomi Raine, Pat Barrett, Paul Baloche and Tim Hughes.“What drew me to House of Worship was the opportunity to be a part of something that unites generations through songs that have shaped the Church,” says Michael W. Smith. "Over the course of my career, I've had the privilege of being a part of projects that have gone all over the world, but I've never been a part of a project that has brought so many of these notable songs and artists together under one roof. These songs have truly been anthems of worship for believers around the world, decade after decade. And to sing them with so many leaders in different seasons of ministry, all joined in worship, was something I will never forget!"

“Shout To The Lord” is reimagined for today, rooted in the worship that shaped a generation.

