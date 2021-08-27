Elizabeth Stanton, Host of The CW's "World's Funniest Animals", on The 7 Easiest Dogs to Travel With

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogs of all shapes and sizes can make the perfect traveling companions for people with a passion for travel, whether by land, sea or air. Globetrotting dog owners should not be restricted to choosing only the smallest breed—even when traveling by airplane—according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Jerry Klein tells Newsweek: "Different airlines have their own specific pet policies, but, if your pet carrier (with your pet inside) can fit under the seat in front of you, your dog can ride in the cabin on flights that allow it. "This would be a dog weighing up to about 20 pounds. Always check with your airline to confirm specific requirements. "Dogs that exceed the 20 lb. requirement for in-cabin travel, must fly as cargo.

Here are the 7 easiest dogs to travel with in my opinion:

1. Chihuahua

These pint-sized purebred dogs originating from Mexico are recognized for their larger-than-life personalities. "Dog breeds that would typically fit in a carrier under the [airplane] seat are Toy breeds," Dr. Klein says.

2. Yorkshire Terrier

The Yorkie is one of the smallest dog breeds of the terrier type, making them one of the world's most portable pets. Yorkshire Terriers are also considered a particularly sociable dog breed, meaning they are often more than eager to accompany their owners on their travels.

3. Australian Terrier

These purebred dogs are considered delightful companions for frequent flyers—and not only for their compact size. This terrier's obedient nature strong personality means they are happy to be left alone for longer than average periods, while their low-maintenance coat is a bonus while traveling.

4. Bichon Frise

Known for their wonderful white coat and their doll-like dark eyes, the diminutive Bichon Frise has the perfect proportions for coping with the trials of traveling in small spaces. These dogs often have a genial and easy-going nature, meaning they are friends for those looking to hit the open road.

5. Portuguese Water Dog

These cute, curly-coated dogs are notable for how easy they are to train and their eagerness to please, meaning these dogs will soon learn to love traveling. In addition, the Portuguese Water Dog is a non-shedding breed, meaning prospective pet-owning travelers will not have to worry about their pet's hair covering their hire car.

6. Labrador Retriever

Medium-sized Labs are active dogs more than happy to jump in the car and go on an adventure with their owner. Gentle, intelligent and easy to train, the loyal Labrador Retriever will, however, be required to travel via crate for journeys in an airplane.

7. Dalmation

The medium-sized Dalmatian dog breed is best known for its distinctive white coat marked with black colored spots. Because Dalmatians were bred to travel beside horse-drawn coaches, these athletic and intelligent dogs are durable and can confidently handle long journeys.

-----------------------------------------------------

Elizabeth Stanton

https://elizabethstantontv.com/

Elizabeth Stanton has been a world traveler her entire life, experiencing the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. She started hosting “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” at the age of 15, and it was watched in 90% of the United States at its peak and is the top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide. In the show, she travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, while shedding some light on what others less fortunate are dealing with. The show featured stars like Bailee Madison, Jake T. Austin, Gregg Sulkin, and Garrett Clayton, and filmed in places all over the world, from the USA to Nicaragua to Paris to Beijing. She continues to film new episodes of Great Big World, which has been running for nine years and this is now the 10th year in which it continues to remain strong.

Elizabeth is very passionate about giving back and is a supporter of Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, donating thousands of toys to the organization over the last few years. In addition, she has donated money earned from her show to the homeless men, women, and children of Los Angeles, ultimately helping to feed over 4000 families in Los Angeles for two months. Earlier this year, Elizabeth teamed with Buca Di Beppo to distribute 10,000 meals between Los Angeles and New York to healthcare frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



