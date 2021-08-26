Compound expansion project at Lewiston F&G office begins early Sept

Lewiston Fish and Game office is undertaking the first phase of a regional office compound expansion project. The project(s) are being completed to make improvements to the regional office and compound area to meet expanded program needs now and into the future.

Clearwater regional management programs have expanded tremendously over the past decades to provide the services we are responsible for to our constituents. This growth has created a situation where do not have adequate space in our current compound for our equipment and operations.

This project will allow all of our management programs to operate more effectively, save long-term funding on equipment and facility maintenance, and ultimately allow us to provide better service to our sporting public.

An adequate covered storage building will be built to house Fish and Game’s secondary motorized equipment such as boats and UTV’s, as well as providing space to better organize, protect and maintain all of our essential equipment and supplies. Secure and organize parking space will be constructed for utility trailers, camp trailers, department vehicles, and personal vehicles while staff is in the field. When completed the project will allow for better security and traffic flow, less storage congestion and improved storm water drainage.

For public safety, the Lewiston Nature Area will be closed for the duration of the construction period starting Tuesday, September 7. The project will require a 60' expansion into the east side of the Nature Area and north parking. The property was purchased in 1960 by IDFG previously for future growth, such as our current compound expansion project, with the last being the construction of the regional office in 2002. The Nature Area will be re-opened to the public when construction is completed, which is expected spring 2022. See diagram below for more information on project layout.

Contact the Idaho Fish and Game office for more information (208) 799-5010.