Boil Water Notice Issued for Charlestown Commons

The Charlestown Commons property in Charlestown is issuing a boil water notice to its customers and residents because E. coli bacteria was found in the water system, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is announcing. The system consists of commercial space and a residential duplex. It serves approximately 150 people a day.

All water used for consumption should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute. This recommendation pertains to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Alternatively, customers can use bottled water. Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials.

Additional information can be found on the RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality webpage: http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/

A boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, and collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Chris Randall at 401-364-5021.