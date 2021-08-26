Expanded Golden State Stimulus, the Largest State Tax Rebate in American History, to Start Reaching Californians Tomorrow

Two out of every three Californians eligible for Golden State Stimulus payments, providing $12 billion in total relief

SACRAMENTO – Tomorrow, August 27, Californians will begin receiving the second round of Golden State Stimulus payments, the historic $12 billion state tax rebate program enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom to provide direct relief for Californians hit hardest by the pandemic and support the state’s economic recovery.

The Golden State Stimulus program was a key element of the Governor’s Immediate Action package in January to offset the worst economic effects of the pandemic, allocating $4 billion for low-income Californians, which included undocumented households that file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) who were not eligible for the federal stimulus. In July, Governor Newsom expanded the program to include Californians making $75,000 or less. All told, the Golden State Stimulus package resulted in:

First round: 1) $600 payment to taxpayers with a Social Security Number who qualified for CalEITC (making $30,000 or less); 2) $600 payment to qualified ITIN filers making $75,000 or less; 3) $1,200 payment to qualified ITIN filers who also qualified for CalEITC.

1) $600 payment to taxpayers with a Social Security Number who qualified for CalEITC (making $30,000 or less); 2) $600 payment to qualified ITIN filers making $75,000 or less; 3) $1,200 payment to qualified ITIN filers who also qualified for CalEITC. Second round: 1) $600 payment to taxpayers with a Social Security Number making $75,000 or less who did not receive a first payment; 2) $1,000 payment to qualified ITIN filers making $75,000 or less and have one or more dependents.

1) $600 payment to taxpayers with a Social Security Number making $75,000 or less who did not receive a first payment; 2) $1,000 payment to qualified ITIN filers making $75,000 or less and have one or more dependents. Additional payment for families with dependents: Qualified families who file with a Social Security Number with one or more dependents are eligible for an additional $500.

“The Golden State Stimulus is key to lifting up those hit hardest by the pandemic and supporting California’s economic recovery, putting money directly in the hands of folks who will spend it on basic needs and within their local communities,” said Governor Newsom.

Video message from Governor Newsom on second round of Golden State Stimulus payments.

Video message from Madisen, a Golden State Stimulus recipient.

Video message from Luisa, a Golden State Stimulus recipient.

For most Californians who qualify, you do not need to do anything to receive the stimulus payment other than file your 2020 tax return, which is due by October 15, 2021. For more information on the Golden State Stimulus and questions about who qualifies or how to receive payment, please refer to the Franchise Tax Board’s Help with Golden State Stimulus and Golden State Stimulus II Estimator.

The Golden State Stimulus is part of Governor Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, the historic $100 billion plan to stimulate the economy and address the state’s most pressing challenges. Other elements of immediate relief in the plan include:

Largest small businesses relief program in the nation , investing $4 billion in direct grants to California’s small businesses, on top of a massive $6.2 billion tax cut.

, investing $4 billion in direct grants to California’s small businesses, on top of a massive $6.2 billion tax cut. Largest statewide renter assistance in the country, providing $5.2 billion to help low-income renters pay 100 percent of their back-rent, and an additional $2 billion for past-due water and utility bills.

Here’s what leading advocates said about Governor Newsom’s historic Golden State Stimulus:

Natalie Foster, Co-Chair of the Economic Security Project: “We know that direct payments are the fastest and most effective way to ensure support gets to families who need it most. As millions throughout the country continue to struggle to make ends meet, we applaud Governor Newsom’s unwavering leadership with the latest implementation of these checks. The data shows that this money will go directly into the pockets of those hardest hit by the pandemic and aid in our economic recovery.”

Amy Everitt, President of Golden State Opportunity: “Every additional dollar in people’s pockets helps Californians afford basic needs like groceries, clothing, and mounting bills. With the Delta variant causing renewed uncertainty, we applaud Governor Newsom for making sure all communities, including ITIN holders and their kids, have the resources and support they need to make it through this challenging time.”

###