TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 58th Anniversary of the March on Washington

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, in conjunction with the 58th Anniversary of the March on Washington, there are several First Amendment demonstrations to take place in the District of Columbia. Due to these events, there are parking restrictions and potential road closures motorists should take into consideration.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 4:00 am to 11:59 pm :

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to C Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to F Street, NW

E Street from 12 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from K Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, SW

15 th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15 th Street, NW to 12 th Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

16 th Street from K Street, NW to H Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

17th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

I Street from 17 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

H Street from 17 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18 th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, SW

Madison Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.:

14 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

7 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, SW

Madison Drive, SW from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, SW

12th Street Tunnel

While the Metropolitan Police Department does not anticipate street closures, there is the potential for intermittent closures in the downtown area. Any decision to close a street will be based upon public safety.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic,

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.