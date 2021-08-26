Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4700 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the 4700 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:50 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the rear of listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Kevin Redd, of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 33 year-old Jamil Whitley, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).