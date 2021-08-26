Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,024 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4700 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the 4700 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:50 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the rear of listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Kevin Redd, of no fixed address.

 

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 33 year-old Jamil Whitley, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4700 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.