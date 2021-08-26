Pickett CCC Memorial State Park Honored for Facilities Management

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Pickett CCC Memorial State Park in Jamestown its top park in the state for facilities management, part of the 2021 Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. The park received the honor at a recent park management conference at Pickwick Landing State Park.

“We are pleased to recognize Pickett CCC Memorial State Park with this honor,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “Our visitors expect top-notch facilities, and the staff has done an outstanding job of maintaining the attraction of the park. The award is well-earned.”

Park staff, working with volunteers from the Amish community, completed numerous park projects, including deferred maintenance where cost savings were realized for other projects. Projects included replacing a deck at the visitor center to improve ADA access, numerous cabin upgrades, and completing trail improvements. Work also included roof replacements and new sections of a boardwalk.

Parks in the facilities management category of the awards are judged on excellence in the care of the park and its facilities by staff and volunteers to create a quality customer experience. Maintenance activities include facility maintenance, preventative maintenance, grounds and trail maintenance, cleanliness, and upkeep of the park.

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park lies within the 20,887-acre Pickett State Forest and is adjacent to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. In 1933, the Stearns Coal and Lumber Company donated nearly 12,000 acres of land to the state to be developed as a forest recreational area. Initial development of the area by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) occurred in 1934-42. The CCC constructed hiking trails, rustic cabins, a lodge, ranger station, and a 12-acre lake.

The Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence also recognized winners in other specific categories, including Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park for customer engagement; Warriors’ Path State Park for innovation; Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for interpretation; Pickwick Landing State Park for sustainability; and Johnsonville State Historic Park for resource management. Cummins Falls State Park was honored as State Park of the Year for its overall performance.