Travel Author Celebrates Anniversary of Inca Trail Hike with Discount on the E-Book
Sale last four days - just like the hike!KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four years ago on August 28th, Knoxville travel author Jim Santos and his wife Rita woke up in their Cusco, Peru hotel room at 3am. Ready or not, they were off to hike the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu.
Although they had trained for just over a year, there was no guarantee they would make it. After all, Jim was 59 years old, and had to lose 80+ pounds to even have a shot at the grueling 26-mile hike through the mountains of Peru.
To celebrate the anniversary of the hike, Jim has instructed Amazon to drop the price of the E-Book "Hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu" to just $1.99. The sale covers the four days of their adventure, from August 28th to August 31st. As always, Kindle Unlimited members can read for free.
The E-Book starts the night before the hike, as a somewhat worried guide goes over the itinerary for the next for days with a couple that are old enough to be his grandparents, and covers all of the ups and downs (literally) of this amazing trip through Incan history. Full of color photographs and honest comments on the joys and struggles of the trek, you will feel like you have experienced the journey yourself.
If you've ever considered the taking the Hike or just wonder what it would be like for "regular people", not professional hikers, you will enjoy this story.
Jim Santos is a freelance writer and voice-over artist, currently based in east Tennessee after 6 years of living in Salinas, Ecuador on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, exploring that country and three others in South America. He has written and published over 200 articles about living in Ecuador and travel to other locations around the world for the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and various International Living magazines, e-newsletters, and web site content.
In addition to the just released "Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life", "An Uphill Climb: Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail" and "The Galápagos Islands:On Your Own and On a Budget" he is also the author of "Ecuador Scouting Trip Itineraries and Travel Guide: An International Living Report" and has edited/updated IL's "Escape to Ecuador" book every year from 2017-2019. He has been a popular speaker on various aspects of life in Ecuador at six expat conferences held in Ecuador and the USA. His blog site (http://jimsantosbooks.com) has surpassed the 100,000 readers mark, and he is the host of the upcoming podcast “International Living’s New Rules for Retirement” which will be available (hopefully) later in 2022.
Prior to that he has worked in a wild variety of occupations; a radio DJ, a cook, a bellman, a driver, an in-home day care provider, a teacher, and as a computer/network engineer assigned to support the US Senate to name just a few. Born in 1958 and now semi-retired, he was married to his first wife, Carolyn, for just 22 days short of 25 years. She died of complications arising from cancer in December of 2008. They have two children, a boy and a girl, now adults with children of their own.
He was 50 when she died, morbidly obese, and pretty much ready to run out the clock by himself - but much to his surprise he met and fell in love with another wonderful woman, Rita. Even more surprising, she decided she would like to marry him. He still doesn’t completely understand that.
With Carolyn he had travelled to France and Hawaii, and several other places around the USA. Once Rita and Jim were together, they indulged in a mutual love of travel to see more of the world. He is currently working on two more book projects, including a "satiric conspiracy/cook book/diet plan" and a sci-fi novel. He has also started publishing shorter works in the series "Travels with Jim and Rita", "Short Takes!", and the upcoming "The Best Place to Live in Ecuador"
Jim and Rita plan to continue to indulge in their love of travel and look forward to launching a “roving retirement” lifestyle, spending 2-3 months each exploring as many countries as they can, stopping back in the States a few times a year to visit family (four children and nine grandchildren between them) and friends.
More information about the author and access to all of his books can be found on his web site at https://jimsantosbooks.com or his Amazon Author page at http://amazon.com/author/jimsantos .
