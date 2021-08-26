Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the Terrorist Attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the bombings at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan:

“I am heartbroken by the images and reports of deadly bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan that have killed a number of U.S. military personnel. My prayers are with the families and loved ones of our brave service members and Afghans killed and injured in these heinous attacks. I condemn these bombings and the continued threats of terrorist violence in the strongest possible terms. The United States will not falter in seeking justice for those killed in the line of duty or completing our evacuation mission in Afghanistan.   “I continue to monitor the security situation in Afghanistan closely. I join in thanking our brave Armed Forces and diplomats who continue to save lives as they carry out this dangerous mission."

