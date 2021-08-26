Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island Giving Discounts for Multi-Room Carpet Cleaning Services
Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island are extending offers for customers interested in professional carpet cleaning for the remainder of the summer.PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island are looking for ways to show their customers, both existing and future, that they appreciate their support and are eager to build long-term relationships for the future. One way that they have learned to be respected and chosen as a company to do carpet cleaning in Rhode Island is by giving residential and commercial property owners the opportunities to bundle up on services and save.
"Everyone likes a good discount, and most of the people we serve are already living on limited budgets. The past couple of years have been quite the struggle for many Americans, and we are ready to help everyone get back up on their feet, feeling somewhat normal again. I am a true believer that you feel better if your environment is clean and organized, and our carpet cleaning services help people achieve just that. It doesn't matter if you're at home or the office. The fresher your surroundings are, the better you're going to feel." the owner and operator of the carpet cleaning company in Kansas City was reported as saying during an interview.
On average, 51% of the rooms in homes throughout the country have carpets in them. That means ordering up a service to have just one room of carpet cleaned isn't all that likely. When people call Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island, they typically want every carpet in the house cleaned simultaneously, or at the very least, all the carpet on one floor like the main level. The carpet cleaning company will start with an in-home assessment, going from room to room looking for things like existing stains or trouble areas that may require a little more attention or cleaning solutions. Afterward, the technician supplies the homeowner or business owner with a detailed quote for the price of the service.
Now, with the current specials being offered, customers will be excited to see money-saving discounts on the estimate handed their way. "I've been working for Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island for years. I've never seen so many homeowners genuinely excited about getting their carpets cleaned before. I think it has to do with being stuck at home for so long. It's something you aren't going to have done all the time, but it makes your house a lot more relaxing, calm, comfortable, and inviting when you do. I love the look of relief we see on our customer's faces after we're though, and now those feelings seem to be even greater with the whole house of carpet being cleaned for a fraction of the price." one employee, Caleb Johnson, said recently.
After the events associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island saw a massive decline in people calling to get their professional carpet cleaning services in Rhode Island. Some weeks, they sat around with no appointments on the books at all. People didn't know what was happening and whether or not they should leave their homes, much less invite a stranger in. However, now that things are getting back to normal, the carpet cleaning company is seeing a significant uptick in appointments, and they couldn't be more excited about it.
They want everyone to know who's curious about their carpet cleaning services or how they operate that they are following all the necessary and expected protocols for health and safety. Employees who are sick are never sent out on a jobsite, and the tools and equipment they use are properly cleaned and sanitized in between appointments. Clients interested in having their multi-room carpet cleaning services done while they aren't home also have that option. Prior arrangements must be made by speaking to their carpet cleaning technician before the scheduled appointment time.
One service that Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island always provides is the opportunity to get a complimentary in-home estimate. There is no obligation to have the job done by them. They are well-respected for never forcing or pressuring customers into having a service completed that they aren't 100% comfortable with. All carpet cleaning, hardwood floor refinishing, pet stain and odor removal, and other services are covered by warranty, and as part of their business model, satisfaction is guaranteed.
Anyone interested in learning more about the carpet cleaning cost in Rhode Island this company is offering is asked to start by visiting their user-friendly website. There, you can research and uncover all the services available. In addition, visitors have access to a convenient online quote form that can be filled out to customize an estimate for services through email. The office can also be reached by calling (401) 496-9106.
Meet the Team at Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island
Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island is a professional carpet cleaning company located in Providence, RI. They work with residential and commercial customers from nearby cities and towns, including Cranston, Bristol, Portsmouth, and Cumberland. The business has been locally owned and operated for well over 20 years. As part of their full-service carpet cleaning services, they use eco-friendly cleaning solutions, modern methods, and advanced equipment to guarantee impeccable finishes for all customers. Along with cleaning carpets, the well-trained technicians are capable of hardwood floor refinishing, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, application of carpet protectors, and more. Customer care representatives can answer questions and book appointments from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM, seven days a week.
Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island
Carpet Cleaners of Rhode Island
+1 (401) 496-9106
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter