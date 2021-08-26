RELEASE: DAQ Issues Notice of Violation to Chemours

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is undertaking an enforcement action against Chemours for exceeding the facility wide GenX annual air emissions limit.

Under the stringent emissions requirements in the facility’s air permit, Chemours must demonstrate compliance with the GenX emission limit of 23.027 pounds per year. This limit equates to a 99% percent reduction from GenX emissions in 2017.

In March 2021, excess GenX emissions resulted in noncompliance with the rolling 12-month totals for March, April, May and June of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, Chemours reported annual GenX emissions of 32.024 pounds.

The Notice of Violation issued today further details the noncompliance and next steps in the enforcement process. Chemours must submit a written response to DAQ by September 10, including a timeline of events leading to the exceedance and a detailed plan of action for compliance.

Air quality deposition and stack test data from the Chemours facility are updated and posted as results are analyzed. The most recent data can be found here.