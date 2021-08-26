Walleye locations in Lake Pend Oreille during late-August

Walleye concentrations have not changed much since the July update, with most fish still located primarily in the western portions of Lake Pend Oreille.

Most walleyes are near the Sandpoint bridges, in the northern portions of Oden Bay and around Fisherman's Island. Walleye also continue to be found in the Pend Oreille River, with several tagged fish found recently near Laclede and Thama. In the last few weeks, walleye concentrations have been increasing in the lower Clark Fork River as well.

There aren't many northern pike tagged right now, but the Clark Fork area, drift yard, delta and Denton slough have had the most pike activity.

With lake trout spawning season quickly approaching, most tagged lake trout appear to be slowly moving toward the main spawning areas near Evans Landing, Windy Point and Elliot Point. They are also showing up near Sheepherder Point, Grouse Point and the Clark Fork Delta.

The table below provides locations of walleye, northern pike and lake trout located throughout Lake Pend Oreille.

To view the latest map of walleye locations click here.

Biologists track acoustic-tagged walleye to learn more about walleye movements and to help anglers effectively target walleye and participate in the Lake Pend Oreille angler incentive program.

For more information about fisheries work occurring in Lake Pend Oreille visit the "Lake Pend Oreille Fisheries" webpage. You can also visit the Idaho Fishing Planner to get information about diverse fishing opportunities throughout the state.

