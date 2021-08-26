DMV News You Can Use for August 2021

A Message from Director Robinson

As the summer winds down, DC DMV has returned to full operating capacity. Our Service Centers and Adjudication Services are open for walk-in service. I want to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the transition from "appointment only" to walk-in services. More residents continue to be able to complete their DMV business in-person, and we still have more than 55 services available online, as well as services through our free mobile app.

Our August newsletter includes important information for residents who currently have an expired or soon to expire driver license or identification card. Additionally, you will find useful school bus safety tips as students return to in-person learning. This month's newsletter also includes an article about one of our own, Justin Day, who was recently recognized by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) as its 2021 Outstanding Driver Examiner of the Year. I couldn't be prouder of Justin!

I hope you find this issue of the newsletter informative. Thank you!

DMV News You Can Use - August 2021