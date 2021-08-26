Larry Kosmont, CEO of Kosmont Companies, to Speak at the Independent Cities Association Annual Summer Seminar 2021

Larry Kosmont

Annual Summer Seminar – Thursday August 26th thru Sunday August 29th, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming Independent Cities Association (ICA) 2021 Summer Seminar is quickly approaching. Larry J. Kosmont, CRE®, Chairman and CEO of Kosmont Companies, is getting a ton of buzz right now as he will be a featured guest speaker at the seminar.

Larry's presentation/panel is Session 4 titled Resetting the Economy in a Shifting World, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 28th from 9:00am to 10:00am at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. Larry believes the conference expects to have over 200 city officials attend, which includes Mayors, Councilmembers, City Managers, etc.

Kosmont Companies is an industry leader in public/private real estate transactions and economic development. In 1990, he founded Kosmont Realty, a real estate brokerage firm. In 2015, he launched Kosmont Transactions Services, Inc. which sources financing for public/private projects, P3 initiatives, and infrastructure funding. He is a co-principal, California Golden Fund, a USCIS approved EB-5 Regional Center.

Mr. Kosmont’s distinguished 40-year career encompasses public/private financial structuring, negotiation, development, and management of real estate and public finance transactions exceeding $10B. He has assisted hundreds of local government agencies in public finance and real estate matters ranging from large-scale economic development programs to site-specific real estate strategies and projects. He has guided over 1,000 private sector projects in obtaining public approvals, structuring deal terms, and securing public/private financing.

Mr. Kosmont served as Interim City Administrator for City of Montebello, CA which focused on a financial turnaround strategy and redevelopment dissolution. He has also served as a City Manager, Director of Community Development, and Redevelopment Director in the cities of Santa Monica, Seal Beach, Bell Gardens, and Burbank.